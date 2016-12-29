Hundreds Pay Respect To Errington Watkins

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HUNDREDS of police officers viewed the body of the late Errington “Bumpy” Watkins at the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s headquarters yesterday as the family of the former parliamentarian prepares for his military funeral.

Watkins was a police officer for 21 years.

The 90-year-old was elected to the House of Assembly in 1972.

He led an unsuccessful effort by Abaconians to secede from the Bahamas ahead of Independence.

Family members remembered him yesterday as a strict disciplinarian who nonetheless had a great sense of humour.

“We are a family that has been around since 1840,” Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade said yesterday about the RBPF and Watkins.

“The least we can do is demonstrate our love and affection for one another, to always nurture the human spirit and when this life is all done, despite how we feel, despite our opinions, to know that there’s a measure of respect to show to our loved ones.

“He loved his country and he believed in decency and honesty,” said Watkins’ daughter, Erica Watkins-Laing. “It was also a disappointment to him to see how things deteriorated in the country but through it all he loved his country. Today is a special day…because it was his last wishes that he have a military funeral and I’d like to thank the prime minister for allowing it.”