'We Will March Without Permission'

DESPITE being denied the use of Rawson and Parliament Squares for a protest on Majority Rule Day in January, We March Bahamas organiser John Bostwick II said yesterday the demonstration “will go on as planned, on the same route as planned” even without the government’s permission.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Bostwick II said “there will be no compromise” and the group will “not be deterred by this attempt toward fascist coercion and the abuse of our rights and constitutional freedoms”.

In a post on Facebook, lead organiser Ranard Henfield revealed that “after several weeks of back and forth” the Cabinet Office on Wednesday rejected the group’s application to protest in Rawson and Parliaments Squares because the “event conflicts with another event” already booked for that date.

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts announced last month that the PLP planned a march to mark the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

This latest development is yet another set back for the organisation that planned to protest on Monday, January 9 - the original observance date announced for Majority Rule Day.

However, earlier this month it was announced in Parliament that the holiday would be observed on the actual date of the historic event, Tuesday, January 10.

The change in the public holiday calendar has been perceived by many as an attempt by the government to strike a blow to the success of a second event by We March Bahamas.

Earlier this month Mr Henfield told The Tribune that regardless of when the holiday is, thousands of Bahamians will assemble and “won’t be ignored.”

Yesterday Mr Bostwick II said because of the strong showing of the first march, he believes this latest development is an attempt by the government to “frustrate” the people into giving up.

“Let me make this clear, there has been no cancellation of our plans,” the former Free National Movement (FNM) senator told The Tribune. “There will be no compromise. We had applied for permission to march immediately after the last march in November.

“We indicated that the march would be held on the Majority Rule holiday - at that time it was January 9. We had been given confirmation that the date was available and that there had been no request made for any event made on the same date.

“Ranard had been following up by going there and calling for confirmation (for the new date) and they were noncommittal until today. We are aware that the PLP indicated that they would be marching on the same day. We do not know whether they were approved but they indicated their intent well after we would have made application for the date.”

Mr Bostwick II said the group will reapply and will march “even without permission should it not be forthcoming.”

“This is an attempt to frustrate the constitutional rights of the people and the expressed will and desire of the people,” he said.

“Whatever the date of the holiday we will march. There has been no change in the planned route. We plan to march the same route as last time. It is our belief that Bahamians have the constitutional right to protest, the right of the freedom of assembly and the right to assemble in public places. We intend to exercise our constitutional rights and freedoms for, on behalf of and with the Bahamian people.”

On November 25, We March Bahamas staged a ‘Black Friday’ march to show the government citizens’ frustration over national issues.

Just over a thousand protesters marched from Arawak Cay to Rawson Square singing the Bahamian national anthem and chanting things like “the power of the people is better than the people in power.” A large group also occupied Rawson Square for 12 hours as part of the protest.

In early December, in an attempt to increase pressure on the government, organisers also threatened to initiate a national strike if the prime minister did not give a national address or take steps to meet protest demands.

However, Mr Henfield later walked back on that threat.

Organisers issued a list of 23 non-partisan demands to Prime Minister Perry Christie and several of his Cabinet ministers on November 9, and again on November 22. Mr Christie responded to organisers by letter on November 24, in which he invited leaders to meet with him at his office. However this offer was rejected.