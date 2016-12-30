One Family Last Out As They Go For The Double Win At Junkanoo

ONE Family, winners of the Boxing Day Junkanoo parade, will be the last of the six A Division groups onto the streets of downtown Nassau on Sunday night and Monday morning for the New Year’s Day showpiece.

Under the theme ‘Las Vegas’, One Family will be immediately preceded by the Valley Boys, who finished a disappointing last on Boxing Day after enjoying a run of three successive parade wins. The Prodigal Sons, due to be second out this weekend, did not make it to the start line on Boxing Day after being disqualified from both 2015 parades for not having enough participants to conform to A Division standards.

The Shell Saxons Superstars, second on Boxing Day, lead out the A division groups for New Year under the theme ‘Kingdoms and Empires of the Great Migration - A Celebration of Indian Cultures’. They are followed by The Prodigal Sons (‘Invasion of the Arthropods’), the impressive A Division newcomers Genesis Warhawks (‘Welcome to the Emanji Circus - It’s a Family Affair’), Roots (‘The Hawaiian Experience’), the Valley Boys (‘It’s Showtime’) and One Family (‘Las Vegas’).

With 13 groups, the B Division features its largest field in recent years, but will be missing Music Makers, whose shacks and costumes were damaged by Hurricane Matthew and who withdrew from this year’s parades. Colours swept to victory on Boxing Day, winning every category except the best banner.

The order of entry for the B Division is:

1 Body of Christ (theme The Wonderful World of Super Heroes and Cartoon Characters)

2 Conquerors for Christ (theme Ancient African Royalty)

3 Colours Entertainment (theme Many Faces One People)

4 Redland Soldiers (theme Celebrating 50 Years of Majority Rule)

5 Fancy Dancers (theme The Rise of Olympus)

6 Original Congos (theme The Royal Family of Cards)

7 Foundation

8 Mystical Bombers (theme All things Bright and Beautiful)

9 Englerston Pioneers

10 Chipping Knights (theme Food Feast)

11 Z-Bandits (theme Old Time Junkanoo)

12 Vikings (theme When God Touched Egypt)

13 D-Division

Tickets for the New Year’s Day parade are available at the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Ltd’s Administrative Office, Norfolk House, Frederick Street, daily from 10am to 6pm until January 1. Ticket prices are: Rawson Square - $48.38; Parliament Street-Charlotte Street - $37.63; Charlotte Street-Frederick Street - $16.13.