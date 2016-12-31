Shot Driver Dies As Car Crashes Into Water At Saunders Beach

THE murderous end to the year in the Bahamas continued on Saturday morning with the shooting of a man as he left Club Luna on West Bay Street, his lifeless body being pulled from his vehicle from the water at Saunders Beach.
According to police reports, around 2.30am, the man had just pulled off in his vehicle from a sporting club on West Bay Street when someone fired several shots at him. He lost control of his vehicle, sending it into the water at Saunders Beach.
Shortly afterwards, his lifeless body was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders and taken to shore, where he was pronounced dead.
Onlookers said police were snorkelling in the shallows and had blocked the road in both directions. They watched as officers escorted a tow truck with a black car covered in sand away from the scene.
The killing takes the murder toll for 2016 to 112, according to The Tribune's records, and makes December the bloodiest month of the year with 14 homicides. It follows the previous worst of 13 in November, meaning that 27 murders - almost a quarter of the total - have come in the last two months of the year.
It is the sixth year in succession that the Bahamas has recorded 111 deaths or more. The worst year on record was 2015, when 146 murders were recorded. Under the current Progressive Liberal Party administration 570 homicides have been recorded since May 2012.
Comments
DDK 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
Dear God, why don't the government and the police do something to stop the carnage?
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
When HAI redeveloped this area, he probably never thought of it been used as an ambush site to settle a score after someone was probably slighted in a club ........ SHAMEFUL, SAD
John 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
As we move into a brand new year in just a few hours, it is sad to note that over 1,000, yes One Thousand people have been murdered in The Bahamas in the past decade. One Thousand persons whose lives have been snuffed out, by one or more cold, heartless killers. Some of the murders have been solved others remain cold. And yet in other cases the murderers themselves have been killed. The troubling trend appears that the killings are becoming more random, more senseless,more cold and the ages of both the killers and the victims seem to be getting younger. Teenage boys being head shot or shot multiple times for reasons that may never be know and only speculated. And many of the victims have not just been released from prison, they were not wearing an ankle bracelet and they were not known or hardened criminals. The solution for murder is not as simple as waving some magical wand or pressing a button to make every killer disappear, but it is time that some firm and resolute action be taken against murder in this country. Blood is flowing too freely. Life is being taken too easily, too many families are mourning.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID