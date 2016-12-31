Shot Driver Dies As Car Crashes Into Water At Saunders Beach

THE murderous end to the year in the Bahamas continued on Saturday morning with the shooting of a man as he left Club Luna on West Bay Street, his lifeless body being pulled from his vehicle from the water at Saunders Beach.

According to police reports, around 2.30am, the man had just pulled off in his vehicle from a sporting club on West Bay Street when someone fired several shots at him. He lost control of his vehicle, sending it into the water at Saunders Beach.

Shortly afterwards, his lifeless body was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders and taken to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Onlookers said police were snorkelling in the shallows and had blocked the road in both directions. They watched as officers escorted a tow truck with a black car covered in sand away from the scene.

The killing takes the murder toll for 2016 to 112, according to The Tribune's records, and makes December the bloodiest month of the year with 14 homicides. It follows the previous worst of 13 in November, meaning that 27 murders - almost a quarter of the total - have come in the last two months of the year.

It is the sixth year in succession that the Bahamas has recorded 111 deaths or more. The worst year on record was 2015, when 146 murders were recorded. Under the current Progressive Liberal Party administration 570 homicides have been recorded since May 2012.