Female Police Officer Shot Dead At Freeport Club

A WOMAN believed to be a police officer was discovered shot to death on Saturday night at a club in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

According to police reports, officers were called to the club on Oakes Street, opposite the old Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute campus, shortly after 9pm after receiving reports of gunshots. When officers arrived they found the lifeless body of a female on the ground with a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim is believed to be the granddaughter of a well-known, former Free National Movement MP in Grand Bahama.

This latest incident is the island's fourth homicide on Grand Bahama and the 40th murder in the Bahamas in 2017 to date, according to The Tribune's records. Police are investigating.

The shooting is the second homicide in two days after a stabbing at Potter's Cay Dock that left a man dead on Friday after a late night fight.

According to police reports, around 12.30am, a fight broke out among a group at Potter's Cay Dock that led to a man being stabbed. He was transported to hospital where later succumbed to his injuries.

Three women and a man are in custody assisting police in this investigation.