Updated: Policewoman Shot Dead In Freeport Nightclub

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FEMALE police officer who was fatally shot at a club in Freeport over the weekend is being hailed as “a loving mother and an officer who was loved by everyone”.

Officer 3518 Theresa Jessica Thompson-George, 24, is the daughter of well-known Bahamian reggae artist Jay Troy Thompson, who is the son of former Free National Movement MP and Grand Bahama FNM Council Chairman David Thompson.

In a moving tribute to his daughter on Facebook yesterday Mr Thompson said: “I feel like crying for years and it’s hard to even think. I lost my baby to the increasing violence in our country. Jessica was an awesome daughter, sister, mother and friend.”

She was one of two people killed at the weekend. Police said a man died in hospital after he was stabbed during a fight at Potter’s Cay Dock early on Friday morning.

In reference to Saturday’s killing, police said officers were called to the scene of a shooting shortly after 9pm at an establishment on Oakes Street in Grand Bahama where reports of gunshots were heard.

Inspector Terecita Pinder reported that when police arrived at the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the body.



Thompson, a reserve officer, mother of twin boys and an avid flag football player, was not on duty at the time she was shot. It is believed that the shooter was a female.



Her father thanked everyone for the overwhelming flow of love, condolences, support and prayers from friends and family.

“She was one of the nicest ladies you would ever want to meet; a daddy’s girl and a loving mother of twin sons, a great officer who was loved by everyone,” one person posted on Facebook.

“This beautiful young lady loved to travel and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her love for flag football. She will definitely be missed.”

Another loved one posted on social media: “They say God knows all things and everything He does is well done. He makes no mistakes. I’m just lost for words. My dear sister you will forever be in my heart. I’ve never met someone so kind hearted but outspoken. You always looked up to me, I’m now going to need you to watch over me Jessica. How do I carry on?”

In reference to Friday’s killing, police said around 12.30am, a fight broke out among a group at Potter’s Cay Dock that led to a man being stabbed. He was transported to hospital where later died from his injuries.

Three women and a man are in custody assisting police in that investigation.

Thompson is the fourth person killed in Grand Bahama this year. There have been 40 murders so far this year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Insp Pinder said police are actively investigating the matter and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information that can assist the police with these investigations is asked to call 919, 242-350-3107 through 12 (in Grand Bahama), the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.