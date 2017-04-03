Updated: Policewoman Shot Dead In Freeport Nightclub

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
A FEMALE police officer who was fatally shot at a club in Freeport over the weekend is being hailed as “a loving mother and an officer who was loved by everyone”.
Officer 3518 Theresa Jessica Thompson-George, 24, is the daughter of well-known Bahamian reggae artist Jay Troy Thompson, who is the son of former Free National Movement MP and Grand Bahama FNM Council Chairman David Thompson.
In a moving tribute to his daughter on Facebook yesterday Mr Thompson said: “I feel like crying for years and it’s hard to even think. I lost my baby to the increasing violence in our country. Jessica was an awesome daughter, sister, mother and friend.”
She was one of two people killed at the weekend. Police said a man died in hospital after he was stabbed during a fight at Potter’s Cay Dock early on Friday morning.
In reference to Saturday’s killing, police said officers were called to the scene of a shooting shortly after 9pm at an establishment on Oakes Street in Grand Bahama where reports of gunshots were heard.
Inspector Terecita Pinder reported that when police arrived at the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the body.
Thompson, a reserve officer, mother of twin boys and an avid flag football player, was not on duty at the time she was shot. It is believed that the shooter was a female.
Her father thanked everyone for the overwhelming flow of love, condolences, support and prayers from friends and family.
“She was one of the nicest ladies you would ever want to meet; a daddy’s girl and a loving mother of twin sons, a great officer who was loved by everyone,” one person posted on Facebook.
“This beautiful young lady loved to travel and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her love for flag football. She will definitely be missed.”
Another loved one posted on social media: “They say God knows all things and everything He does is well done. He makes no mistakes. I’m just lost for words. My dear sister you will forever be in my heart. I’ve never met someone so kind hearted but outspoken. You always looked up to me, I’m now going to need you to watch over me Jessica. How do I carry on?”
In reference to Friday’s killing, police said around 12.30am, a fight broke out among a group at Potter’s Cay Dock that led to a man being stabbed. He was transported to hospital where later died from his injuries.
Three women and a man are in custody assisting police in that investigation.
Thompson is the fourth person killed in Grand Bahama this year. There have been 40 murders so far this year, according to The Tribune’s records.
Insp Pinder said police are actively investigating the matter and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information that can assist the police with these investigations is asked to call 919, 242-350-3107 through 12 (in Grand Bahama), the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.
TalRussell 1 day, 6 hours ago
Comrades! This shooting's Headline is not only seriously lacking in its reporting accuracy but another example to rush for over-dramatization optics of an crime by media sources with their own pre election "any negative headline will do" campaign to run.
The headline is far from what the story's events really tells.
banker 1 day, 5 hours ago
That's because they are getting their news off Facebook, and not from official sources. Strangely enough, Facebook has all the info and proves to be accurate.
TalRussell 1 day, 5 hours ago
Comrade Banker, while our sympathies go out to the young woman's family members, The Tribune can and should do better and stay away from the rush to overly dramatize crime story headlines. After all, they're not catering to a National Inquiry, supermarket checkout tabloid's readership - or maybe they are?
The Tribune's reporters and headline editor are capable of much better straight reporting - without the negative spreading of fear politics thrown in to assist their political preferred choice come 2017 friends.
The member from Long Island's coup has now become a joke but the media is too busy writing fear headlines to print a single word about why every red senator -should resign from their involvement with Reheasa. Why every one of the 6 Coup House MP's, are not informing The Speaker of the House, that they no longer wish to be a party of Loretta's political farce.
Franklyn 1 day, 2 hours ago
...what is wrong with the story?
happyfly 1 day ago
Tal. The murder of a police officer is an extremely grave event and you opened up with an attack on the urgency of the reporting, offered frigid condolences to the victims family and finished with a bunch of claptrap about the FNM and LBT ? You are a victim of your own political paranoia and you embody the sickness that is ruining this country !
There is a special place in heaven for woman cops
K4C 22 hours, 58 minutes ago
Tal is a victim of experiencing something called Cognitive Dissonance, have him stop watching the news and he'll be fine
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
She wasn't killed in the line of duty, she didn't have on a uniform at the time. That's the impression that was given at first. We would seriously be at an all time low if that had actually happened. But of course the distinction between uniform/not in uniform are no comfort to her family.
TalRussell 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Comrades! The Tribune knows where online they grabbed the misinformation from, before they rushed to publish a scare the hell out readers headline. The newspaper behaved like some supermarket tabloid and we all know they are capable of better journalism.
