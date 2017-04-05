Attorney General Hopes Interceptions Bill Will Be Passed By Next Government

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH the dissolution of Parliament imminent, the Christie administration’s Interceptions of Communications Bill will not be debated and passed this term. However, officials hope ongoing consultations with stakeholders will help the legislation to pass during Parliament’s next sitting, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson said yesterday.

The government postponed the second reading of the Bill in February after it raised widespread concerns among Bahamians and prompted a well-funded counter campaign from activist groups like the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association.

“We continue to do consultations - it’s really important,” Mrs Maynard-Gibson said yesterday. “As I indicated previously, this matter is something that impacts our national security.

“It is critically important to the fight against crime and it’s very important to step back so that all the politicising surrounding the Bill could be moved away and for citizens to understand that interceptions are actually happening right now. The objective of the Bill is to bring it into the modern world in accordance with best international practices and, most importantly, to ensure that everything is happening under the supervision of the court, which is the best practice in other jurisdictions.”

Officials in the Office of the Attorney General have engaged the Organisation for Responsible Governance, their consortium and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce in consultations.

The groups have received information they requested, including a benchmarking of the Bill to legislation in other jurisdictions, The Tribune understands.

Efforts are underway to set a schedule for public consultation as well.

“Our consultations are going wonderfully,” Mrs Maynard-Gibson said yesterday. “And when we explain to people what actually is happening now and that what we want to do is to make sure that we recognise what modern communications are, including internet and all of those things that weren’t around when the Listening Devices Act was passed, they are happy that we’ve taken the time to consult.

“The legislative agenda clearly is unlikely to add anything more in this session, but I’m hoping that the next Parliament will see the wisdom of moving ahead and also taking in mind what the Privy Council has had to say about the importance of The Bahamas updating its laws.”