D’Aguilar Tells Plps To Stop Making Career Out Of Politics

FREE National Movement (FNM) Free Town candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday called on long-serving Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians to quit “making a career” out of politics.

He said all of the “pomp and pageantry” associated with public office has “gone to their heads”, to the point where some do not know when to step aside.

Mr D’Aguilar, while a guest on Island Luck TV show “The Real Deal” with host Ortland Bodie Jr, called on PLP parliamentarians, especially those who have served “for three and four terms”, to stop serving and “go back to (their) real job” as he suggested that their lust for power and the grandeur associated with it is the reason many MPs do not want to retire.

The longest serving elected parliamentarian alive is Prime Minister Perry Christie, who, at 73, has invested more than 40 years of his life to public office, and has been the PLP’s leader for roughly two decades.

Other PLP parliamentarians that have had lengthy spells in public office include National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage, who served in the Cabinet of the late former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, and Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, who has served as the member of Parliament for the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador constituency for three non-consecutive terms.

“All of the same are the same,” Mr D’Aguilar said yesterday. “Maybe (Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald) hasn’t been in there that long, but the rest of them been there for three and four terms now. Come on now, stop making a career out of this. Go back to your real job. You’ve done your time, you’ve served your country, you’ve done well - well we hope you have, now go back.

“They have been in government too long. They have been enjoying the trappings and the pomp and pageantry and it’s gone to their head. First thing you’ve got to recognise when you go into politics everything is ‘oh yes minister’ and ‘right honourable’ this … come on man. I’m a Bahamian you’re a Bahamian.”

When presented with the suggestion that should the FNM win the next election, he too may succumb to the very same “pomp and pageantry” he claims has “possessed” long-serving PLP parliamentarians, Mr D’Aguilar said: “Call me D’Aguilar, man. ‘D’Aguilar come up here and speak.’ All this pomp and pageantry, that’s what goes to their heads and then they don’t want to go home …They love it. That’s why they always renominate, they don’t come up with a new team.”

Last year, Mr Christie stirred controversy when he announced that he will continue leading the PLP into the next general election and the foreseeable future “because young members of his government have urged him to do so”.

At the time, Mr Christie suggested that instability would arise in the party if he were no longer leader, similar to what had previously occurred in the Official Opposition.

Despite his stance, however, Mr Christie received harsh criticism for his refusal to step away from the reins of leadership, most notably from former PLP MP Philip Galanis, who said Mr Christie’s claims were at the “height of nonsense” and bordered on “delusional”.