Editorial: A Country Crying Out For Political Change

WITH THIS week’s announcement of the dissolution of Parliament on April 11 and a general election just around the corner, there is already a palpable growing sense of relief that political change is imminent.



The ruling Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) will finally be held to account for its failings and reprehensible practice in so many areas during the last five years.

From what we are hearing, many Bahamians are deeply concerned and believe that something has to be done to stop the nation spiralling out of control. While the main opposition Free National Movement (FNM) is far from perfect under its uninspiring leadership, change is essential if our nation is to survive and then begin to prosper again in the coming years.

The PLP’s disastrous handling of the nation’s affairs has been well documented recently in these columns and does not bear reiteration. People are well aware of the wrongdoing and corruption involving nepotism, cronyism, victimisation and disrespect for the law and our democratic practices against a background of ineptitude, poor governance and mismanagement at every level.

All this has produced predictable results - numerous scandals and disasters as well as increased crime and unemployment together with an unprecedented level of debt - and the people have simply lost confidence in the current government.

This newspaper has no quarrel with the PLP on ideological grounds. But we seek to expose wrongdoing and the corrupt practices of politicians who have shown themselves to be primarily concerned about their own interests rather than those of the public whom they were elected to serve. All too often, for their own selfish purposes, they also exercise their power by ruling over the people rather than representing their interests.

Since we go back a long time and can legitimately indulge in historical perspective, we are able to see how those who worked so assiduously to secure the end of racial discrimination and the establishment of majority rule in this country soon lapsed in to doubtful ways after achieving political power. None can deny the achievements of the PLP and the beneficial role it played at first, guided as it was by its original noble vision. But, sadly, this promising beginning did not last, and in more recent times the politicians slipped all too easily in to damaging habits and tendencies which are still in evidence today.

Following the FNM’s victory in the 1992 general election, Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham successfully stopped the rot by ending racial divisiveness, stopping corruption and restoring the nation’s reputation after the drug smuggling years.

For The Bahamas, that now looks like a golden age of good governance and decency and integrity in public life which led to increased prosperity. But under subsequent PLP governments - most recently, the current administration which won the 2012 election after the small Democratic National Alliance party split the FNM’s vote - there has been a reversion to the bad old ways by the same erstwhile representatives who had earlier transgressed in political life but were nonetheless reappointed by a Prime Minister who, throughout his tenure, has never been able to display the sort of leadership skills appropriate to his exalted position.

We believe that next month’s election is a watershed for our beloved Bahamaland. The country is at a low ebb. At the risk of hyperbole, it is surprising that it is functioning at all in the face of such poor management by a deeply flawed government.

Recently, we have been urging the opposition parties to unite in order to prevent another split vote. Today, we repeat that clarion call to all those concerned in an effort to persuade them to act for the good of the nation rather than their own narrow interests.

Despite the FNM’s demonstrable inadequacies, including a leader who appears to lack the qualities required of a Prime Minister, we are encouraged by signs that, if elected, it would restore true democratic values and honesty, integrity and purpose to the business of governance - in the reported words of the candidate for St Anne’s, former Cabinet minister Brent Symonette, a return to level-headedness and a sense of reason.

For the sake of the whole country, there must be change. Without it, we shall slip further in to that downward spiral which so many people now fear.