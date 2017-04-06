Time For A Fixed Date For Election

EDITOR, The Tribune
AS a Bahamian, two issues that I would like to see come to fruition under the next government is a fixed election date and a term limit for Prime Ministers.
It is patently obvious that a fixed election date would provide all sorts of benefits to Bahamians, one of them being the ability to properly plan events.
Secondly, I think Prime Ministers should only be allowed to serve a maximum of two terms.
We should not run the risk again of having washed up leaders vying for a third term in office.
DEHAVILLAND MOSS
Nassau,
April 5, 2017
