Time For A Fixed Date For Election

EDITOR, The Tribune

AS a Bahamian, two issues that I would like to see come to fruition under the next government is a fixed election date and a term limit for Prime Ministers.

It is patently obvious that a fixed election date would provide all sorts of benefits to Bahamians, one of them being the ability to properly plan events.

Secondly, I think Prime Ministers should only be allowed to serve a maximum of two terms.

We should not run the risk again of having washed up leaders vying for a third term in office.

DEHAVILLAND MOSS

Nassau,

April 5, 2017