Nhi Secretariat Dismisses Concern Over Number Of Doctors Signed Up

THE National Health Insurance Secretariat is rebuffing criticism of the number of doctors who have registered with the institution as primary healthcare providers.

“There is a claim that providers who have signed on for NHI Bahamas represent less than 10 per cent of doctors on the medical register,” the NHI Secretariat said in a statement.

“Only primary care providers have been invited to register to provide services under NHI Bahamas. There are currently 306 eligible primary care providers in The Bahamas from both the public and private sectors.

“Over 60 physicians in the private sector have applied with NHI Bahamas, and this number will be further augmented by primary care providers in the public sector, across the country, from the Department of Public Health and Public Hospitals Authority.”

The NHI Secretariat was responding to an article in Tribune Business that was published last Friday. Dr Duane Sands, using the 10 per cent figure, argued that the NHI’s provider registration numbers showed a lack of enthusiasm among doctors for the scheme.

“As the (NHI) Act has come into force, the (NHI) Secretariat expects the list of private sector primary care providers to grow, with providers looking forward to providing health care services to Bahamians. The secretariat continues to accept applications, even as round one of the registration has closed,” the NHI Secretariat said.

The institution also sought to rebuff claims about the NHI Authority, saying that it is not the result of a merger between the Department of Public Health and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA).

“The NHIA is an organisation established by the NHI Act of 2016 which came into force on April 5, 2017, independently of the aforementioned agencies. The Department of Public Health and Public Hospitals Authority continue to operate individually, under the Ministry of Health.

“To note, the amalgamation of the DPH and PHA into the Bahamas Health Services Authority is proposed under draft legislation, in order to facilitate better access to health care services and quality of care for Bahamians in the public health sector.”