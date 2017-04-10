Police Staff Association ‘Has Refused To Meet Over Nhi’

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

THE NATIONAL Health Insurance Secretariat has suggested that Police Staff Association executives have refused to meet with the government to address uncertainty over the insurance plans that the armed forces now enjoy.

An email obtained by The Tribune and sent to PSA Chairman Inspector Dwight Smith last week from NHI Secretariat Permanent Secretary Peter Deveaux-Isaacs stressed that despite the uncertainty and to his knowledge, the armed forced will experience no reduction in their ability to access facilities as they do now under private insurers.

In response, PSA executive chairman Dwight Smith said yesterday that the association has not refused to meet with officials, but that it was more of a matter of scheduling.

In his email, Mr Deveaux-Isaacs said: “I note that in spite (of) an offer to have the minister clear up any confusion there may be and (to) give the necessary assurances even in writing, the security forces have decided to maintain a specific mantra that is far from being correct.

“I know you to (be) an honourable man and one of great restraint, so I don’t hold you responsible for continuing the impasse and know that I hold no grief for the political directorate. But in the interests of your members, I think a clear assurance from them that there is no plan or intention to tamper with your insurance is needed.

“I repeat, to my knowledge, you will enjoy no reduction in your ability to access the facilities you now do under your private insurers. You will continue to pay the co pays and deductibles you now pay associated with them, that you complained are too high.

“NHI deals with primary care services. These have been defined and posted. There are no co pays, no deductibles, no restriction on age or island of residence (and) absolutely no cost at the point of service. Access is at both private and public health centres. In fact you will find that many of the doctors and centres you now visit have signed up under NHI.”

He added: “Secondary and top up service is not the business of NHI. That is solely the business of your private insurer. This is a privilege that is bestowed on you by virtue of the work you do. I know as you would recall I was instrumental in agitating and negotiating the private insurance you now have.

“But Dwight, 200,000 Bahamians are not so fortunate. Government has to do something for them. These are the assurances Minister of Labour (Shane) Gibson and other government ministers and the NHI team would have given you and your colleagues, some associations and some unions last Monday.

“I think we missed an opportunity to put this greatly misunderstood matter to rest. The present political climate breeds cynicism and distrust making it difficult to comprehend and separate politics from policy. So that you know we are still available should you wish to accept our offer to have that meeting,” he said.

The NHI Act came into force last week.

Minister of Health Dr Perry Gomez said last week that a pared down version of NHI’s primary care phase may still be launched this month.