Christie’S Hand Gesture On List Of Regrettable Actions

PRIME Minister Perry Christie’s obscene hand gesture that rocked the country last month has resurfaced in a viral video featuring instantly regrettable actions.

It was published to video sharing platform YouTube, by user channel TheRichest, on April 7. The user boasts 7.3 million subscribers, and the video had more than 270,000 views up to press time.

With the section entitled “Flip the Bird”, the video’s voiceover said: “Using the middle finger is something that we have all one in our lives at some point. But if we get caught using it in public by colleagues or family, we might regret our timing of it all.”

It continues: “When you’re a 73-year-old politician, however, the standards are held higher. Unfortunately, for Bahamian Prime Minister Perry Christie, he was caught flipping the bird at a public event as a response to unsubstantiated accusations. He later (expressed regret) saying that he caused not only an embarrassment to his nation, but also his family.”

The 30-second spot featured a slideshow of news photos of Mr Christie flipping the bird, and his subsequent statement of regret days later in the House of Assembly.

Mr Christie was subject of much ridicule and criticism after he ‘flipped the bird’ during a PLP event on February 27. Mr Christie made the gesture during an explanation of his response to allegations that he owned condominiums appropriated from his position of power.

In the House of Assembly two days later, he expressed “regret” for sticking up his middle finger, and stated in hindsight he would not have made the offensive gesture.

For its video description, TheRichest wrote: “In this video, you will meet ten people who made a regretful decision. From foolish mistakes while drinking to carelessness from being in a crowd, these ten people probably wish they could take back their decision. But hopefully, they learned a lot from the experience and won’t do it again in the future.”