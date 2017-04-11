Dna Proposes 3% Health Payroll Tax

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) leader yesterday pledged that the party will “bring the economy back” so that Bahamians could afford its proposed 3 per cent payroll tax for financing universal health coverage (UHC).

Branville McCartney told Tribune Business that unlike the Christie administration’s National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, a DNA government would partner with the private sector and offer Bahamians choice when it came to healthcare reform.

The party’s Vision2017 platform, formally released yesterday, promised to amend the NHI Act within one year of taking government office to allow true participation by private health insurance companies.

Touting its proposed healthcare reforms as different from those being implemented by the current government, the DNA promised that it will “ensure both public and private participation in the management and administration of the new Universal Health Programme”.

However, the centrepiece of its healthcare platform is a 3 per cent payroll tax that will be “mandated on all able-bodied citizens of the Bahamas” - meaning those active members of the workforce.

“That’s how we’re going to pay for it,” Mr McCartney said of the DNA’s plans, contrasting the party’s transparency on its proposed tax with the Government’s failure to say how much NHI will ultimately cost.

“The PLP speaks of NHI, but can’t tell us how they will pay for it. If we’re going to have it, this is how we’re going to have to fund it.”

Few political parties issue election platforms that promise new or increased taxes, given that this is largely seen as a voter turn-off. Yet the DNA has broken this so-called ‘global rule’, with a seeming rush to transparency that may be welcomed by more discerning Bahamian voters.

The Christie administration’s NHI primary care phase has been given a $100 million budget, through a mixture of funds ‘repurposed’ from elsewhere in its spending Budget and tax revenues likely produced by Value-Added Tax (VAT).

However, it has yet to disclose how much NHI will cost should it be rolled out to its full extent, and who will finance it, with many Bahamians fearing new or increased taxes are inevitable to fund such an expensive social programme.

Under the DNA’s plans ‘basic care’ at the existing government hospitals and clinics “will remain free as they are now”, with the payroll tax financing “basic care and minor operations, including minor dental, for all Bahamians”.

The Vision2017 document adds that Bahamians will also be allowed to retain their current insurance providers, and able to “top up to a premium benefits package” based on income and how much they are willing to pay for healthcare.

The DNA’s ‘Universal Health Programme’ pledges that Bahamians can voluntary increase their payroll tax contributions to 5-7 per cent of income earned if they wish to access the premium benefits package.

“The ‘Healthcare Tax’ will be earmarked primarily for the purchasing of medication, the upgrading of medical supplies and equipment, and the satisfying of claims to insurance companies and private physicians,” the DNA’s Vision2017 document states.

It calls for a Healthcare Council, formed from public and private sector representatives, and “spearheaded” by the Government and private insurers, to oversee the ‘Universal Health Programme’.

“The Healthcare Council will have a mandate to cut administrative costs in the hospital system, increase and monitor efficiency rates, and manage the procurement system of supplies for our public clinics and hospitals,” the DNA said.

Mr McCartney emphasised the partnership with the private sector, telling Tribune Business: “We need to have the private sector in there, and bring in more of the insurance companies. It will give the consumer more options.”

Arguing that the Christie administration “doesn’t want to say” how much its NHI scheme will cost, Mr McCartney said increased economic and jobs growth would help to make the DNA’s healthcare plans affordable.

“We intend to bring this economy back,” he said. “We have no choice, and on the flip side people will be able to afford this” healthcare programme.

Mr McCartney added that under the NHI scheme, Bahamians would still be paying for the same facilities, care quality and treatment outcomes that they receive now, with no improvement in these indicators or ‘value for money’.

Many observers, including healthcare professionals, view NHI as a government takeover of the industry, with private insurers reduced to the role of Regulated Health Administrators (RHAs), offering the same products at the same price, and merely reimbursing doctors with funds provided by the NHI Authority.