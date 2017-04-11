Editorial: Where Is The Anger Over The Missing $191m?

BAHAMIANS have an incredible tolerance for official villainy.

The same people who honk their horn a split second after the light turns green become pushovers when officials announce that $25m is missing from Urban Renewal.

The same people who push ahead in a line because they don’t have time to waste become patient nationalists when they read that $48m may be missing from Road Traffic.

The very people who cry foul at the slightest outage by Cable Bahamas because they can’t get the basketball game they want to watch sit quietly by when $23.8m can’t be accounted for by the Mortgage Relief Fund.

What about the $85m unaccounted for on BAMSI and a missing $10m from Social Services?

Bahamians have a right to be angry over missing funds. Bahamians have a right to pound their fists on the table and demand answers and accountability when government officials themselves, right up to the level of the Prime Minister, admit to $191m they cannot account for.

Excuses like “it’s easy to piss away money” do not explain, nor do they justify the behaviour that seems all too acceptable to all too many people who want to trust their government.

Wanting to trust government is understandable. When we do not trust the people we have elected to lead us, we question ourselves. What is wrong with our judgment? And if we got it wrong, what can we do about it? Should we refuse to pay what government wants us to pay in Customs duties, driver’s licence or business licence fees and Value-Added Tax? On a practical basis, what lines of resistance are open to us?





It is a fair question because a state of anger implies that action can and should be taken to resolve its cause. Ignoring it and carrying on as if nothing were wrong, even if $191m is missing or unaccounted for, makes us feel ashamed. Not doing anything is like leaving an itch unscratched - except far more grave.

We believe that Bahamians are angry but that anger has been buried for so long that it has almost become a condition that we live with instead of acting on. We also believe that the anger that lies beneath the surface is beginning to boil. As elections draw near, that anger, the people’s anger, will find a voice. Fear of victimisation will be replaced by a courage that we have not seen before.

All over the world, prisons are populated with officials who violated the trust that was placed in them when they were elected. Being held accountable is nothing new. It has been happening since the first financial scandal that historians now trace back to 300 BC. In modern times, scandals have rocked governments from Europe to Africa and throughout South America. In Panama, the entire government toppled over trying to cover up millions lost by investors in the Panama Canal, paying bribes to keep the Panama Affair quiet rather than launching an investigation or commission of inquiry.

In 2015 in Connecticut, a Democratic state senator Ernie Newton was sentenced to six months in prison on three counts of illegal practices in connection with state campaign financing. Several years earlier, he served four years on federal charges of accepting a $5,000 bribe and related charges. In 2016, while still appealing the state conviction, the disgraced former senator showed up as senior vice president of a firm bidding for a garbage contract. In the ‘Teapot Dome’ scandal, a former Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall was jailed for taking bribes to lease government property to Mammoth Oil Co. And who can forget the look of horror on faces across America when New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer, the man who marshalled all forces to bring evil banks to justice for the abuses that led to the great recession of 2008, himself was found to be morally wanting?

The difference between all those cases and the Bahamas is that people in other places demanded better. Those who failed them were shamed. Those who violated their trust were punished.

Not being able to account for $191m is not a jokey thing that can be explained away with an offhand, off-colour remark. If Bahamians find the courage of their anger, they will demand a proper explanation or they will expect better of the new administration they elect.

Tolerance has its place. Tolerance of wrongdoing does not. That is not tolerance, it is apathy and its cost is higher than Bahamians should be willing to pay.



