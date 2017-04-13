Air Traffic Controllers 'Sick Out' Causes Easter Flight Delays And Cancellations

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FRUSTRATED and angry travellers complained of lengthy delays and cancellations at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Thursday after a number of air traffic controllers engaged in a "sick out".
Transport and Aviation Minister Glenys Hanna Martin confirmed to The Tribune that the sick out - industrial action by employees not showing up for work by feigning illness - had occurred, adding that the airport put in place a contingency plan to ensure that the interruption in its services would not be too significant on one of its busiest days of the year.
The air traffic controllers were believed to be taking the protest action over a variety of concerns. Domestic and international flights were all affected. Some tourists were reportedly being returned to their hotels and asked to take a flight on Friday.
There were reports of passengers sitting on planes for up to two hours waiting to get airborne and a number of cancellations of flights to the United States. One passenger in Freeport told The Tribune he had been waiting for the 12.30pm flight to Nassau and the plane to take them had not arrived from LPIA until 3pm.
The Easter holiday season is traditionally busy for the airport. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) said the delays are not unusual for airports around the world at this time of year.
Mrs Hanna Martin, however, said on top of the usual delays, the action of the air traffic controllers on Thursday morning caused travellers an additional delay of about 30 minutes per aircraft.
The issue was expected to be resolved by 2pm, when a new shift of workers was expected to arrive, she told The Tribune. It was not immediately known how many workers called in sick. The Tribune understands all but a few officers were in post on Thursday afternoon and that the backlog was being managed.
Mrs Hanna Martin said the air traffic controllers have a variety of concerns.
"They are talking about holiday pay which is being processed," she said. "They're in discussions with the Minister of Labour about medical insurance. We agreed, first time ever, for them to get medical coverage and they are having some discussions about the terms of it. They mentioned the shuttle which takes them from the checkpoint to the tower. They have a bunch of issues.
"It's unfortunate because a lot of Bahamians are travelling. It's a holiday. They invested their monies. People are coming to contribute to our economy and it's unfortunate that this is what has happened."
It is not the first time recently the air traffic controllers have inconvenienced passengers. In September, a three-hour stoppage by the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union (BATCU) over an Airport Authority protocol mandating security screening of all personnel accessing the secured airside at LPIA caused delays and some cancellations.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Oh my God, the contingency plan put in place likely means the grossly incompetent Glenys Hanna-Martin will personally be manning the radar scopes to direct aircraft in heavily trafficked air space! My wife told me point blank she ain't flying if this lame-brained Hanna-Martin woman is directing the air traffic!!
DDK 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Sometimes you talk sense.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
I much prefer your harsher criticisms as they are much more becoming of your blissful ignorance when it somes to the most serious shortcomings of Minnis!
lkalikl 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Fook the PLP, they encourage this stupidity over and over again. Fook the PLP and fook the unions!
DDK 3 hours, 1 minute ago
You, on the other hand, always talk sense!
The_Oracle 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
So, in order to get the Governments attention pre-election time, you know, to get your piece, your promises, You inconvenience the traveling public and your revenue stream (tourists?) I swear we are the dumbest bunch ever to be given the opportunity to crap in our own hats!
John 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Obviously the traffic controllers are headed by someone with an over inflated ego that needs to be pressurized from time to time. Anyone in their right mind does not initiate industrial action against a government after the house of assembly has been dissolved. Virtually all seats of parliament are vacant and even if some agreement was made at this late hour who would it be binding on. And a new government could always chalk it up as "election promises." The person who called the industrial action is definitely unfit to be an air traffic controller.
Kiley 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
I made 2 trips into Nassau today frist one at 7:30 am. One controller working ground and Tower they brought me dangerously close to another aircraft. It then took 1 Hour and a half to get back out. Turned around went back for the next Charter got in line at 10:30 am took off at 2:00pm. Had 2 more flights schedule but had to cancel them. Some contingency plan
Kiley 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
One more thing that makes even less sense is while they have us waiting one Bahamas Air and pineapple Air loaded with the ones who is so posed to pay them. They jump the line and get priority to go campaign
sheeprunner12 32 minutes ago
Sooooooo, what are they "sicking out" for?????? ........... more pay??????........ better working conditions?????? ........... new CBA????????? ............. No details in the story at all
