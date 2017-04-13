Armed Robbery Charges Dropped Against Trio

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

THREE men awaiting trial for armed robbery had the charge withdrawn against them in the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

Mario Duncan, 22, Franklyn Mackey, 24, and Giovanni Rahming, 26, appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs for an update in their case on April 6 concerning two armed robberies on January 1, 2013.

However, Crown prosecutor Erica Duncombe requested an adjournment until April 13 for the Crown to indicate its position. When the matter was called, the prosecution presented the judge with a nolle prosequi signed by the Attorney General asking that the charge be discontinued.

The Office of the Attorney General could bring the case against them again at any time in the Supreme Court, but it is unlikely.

The trio were accused of the New Year's Day, 2013, knifepoint robbery of Raymond Toussaint and Gladstone Davis.

Toussaint and Davis had been on a bus heading south on Market Street when three armed assailants accosted them and relieved them of $180 and two cellular phones.

Rahming, Mackey and Duncan were formally arraigned in October, 2013, when they denied the allegations.