Fitzgerald Lashed By Fnm Chairman Over Handling Of Rubis Fuel Spill

By NICO SCAVELLA
Tribune Staff Reporter
nscavella@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie has chastised the Christie administration for its “lackadaisical” handling of the 2012 Rubis fuel spill, accusing the government of forcing Marathon residents to “weather a storm of potential health risks” while it “sat on its hands”.
In particular, Mr Collie blasted Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald for previously lashing out at critics over the matter, claiming that Mr Fitzgerald’s mind “must be so clouded by PLP rhetoric that he can’t even acknowledge the absolute relevance and obvious expectation of criticism”.
The release of 12,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline was observed in late December, 2012, by former operator Fiorente Management, and reported to Rubis on January 19, 2013, according to the BEST Commission. Black and Veatch was later contracted by the government in 2013 to investigate the matter. The firm’s report found that residents were exposed to potentially harmful chemicals, including cancer-causing benzene.
The report was completed on February 20, 2014, and only released in April, 2015, causing some observers to accuse the government of suppressing the document for more than a year.
Mr Fitzgerald previously indicated that his silence on the matter was the result of a decision made by the Cabinet. He also said the delay in making the Black and Veatch report public was due to the Attorney General not authorising its release.
Nonetheless, Mr Fitzgerald ultimately hit out at critics who he claimed attempted to politicise the fuel spill, saying that instead of helping the residents of Marathon and the wider population understand what was really happening “their tactic was riddled with promoting negativity, fear mongering and sowing seeds of distrust”.
On Thursday, Mr Collie said in a statement: “Until my last days on earth, I will never understand how PLP parliamentarians - namely (Mr Fitzgerald) - could possibly push the blame on anyone but themselves. Even after the government made long-awaited apologies, (Mr Fitzgerald) scoffed at critics, accusing them of political smearing.
“(Mr Fitzgerald’s) mind must be so clouded by PLP rhetoric that he can’t even acknowledge the absolute relevance and obvious expectation of criticism.”
Mr Collie added: “Worse than his excuse (that he would have been fired for releasing details of the Rubis report) is the fact that he says he would not question the decision of the Attorney General in withholding this information from the public. It is beyond me that he doesn’t understand as Marathon’s member of Parliament, that is exactly his job, to question government actions and seek all possible solutions on behalf of those he represents.”
Mr Collie went on to say that Bahamians “cannot risk another five years of this careless government’s neglect for public concern”, adding that the country must enact policies that “reinforce transparency and accountability” to prevent disasters like the Rubis spill from occurring in the future.
“Not only does transparency ensure Bahamians have access to important information, it incentivises administrations, regardless of party, to act responsibly,” he said.
Comments
Maynergy 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Centuries ago they (i.e.) the Caribs, Andrew Jackson, Lord Proprietors, the 3,000 Black Loyalists from British America and even the Arawak Indians marked the islands of the Bahamas. No one knows for sure or why until now. Read the classic essays on fate and the chilling in-depth dissection of the crime blitz invading the Bahamas (1976 - 2017) and the lack of vision for any future economic development and commerce that cries out throughout the territory for liberty and progressive growth. P. Carl (Gibson) recalled the patriotic acts of natives like Sir Lynden O. Pindling, Hon. Milo Butler, and Hon. Arthur Foulkes,. Hon Cecil Wallace Whitfield, Hon. Kendal G.L. Isaacs , Hon Edmund Moxey and Hon. Arthur Hanna and extra ordinary men like Capt. Daniel Gibson aka Bulla Danny, Mr. Levi McPhee, Mrs. Mildred Williamson, Mr. Lionel Taylor, Constable Louis Williamson, Rodney Collie and Pastor Alexander Brown, who selflessly sought to better the way forward for generations to come. These people rejected arrogance for passion and duty. P. Carl (Gibson) believing that government is a monopoly of force to protect and enforce rights for all the people and that while it had become fashionable to advance the interest of oneself instead of the people. Many patriots known in the islands of the Bahamas embraced the future together with strength and the belief that the greater good of the country would prevail.
"Behind Grey Curtains," comprehensively decodes a development plan for the island of the Bahamas 2017 and beyond.
licks2 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Wha dis there here?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID