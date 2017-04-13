Greenslade Dismisses Political Ploy Claims Over Police Officer Promotions

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Ellison Greenslade yesterday dismissed “stupid” speculation that recently promoted officers in the Royal Bahamas Police Force were given their new posts on the eve of the election as part of a political ploy.

Speaking with the press at RBPF headquarters on Wednesday, Commissioner Greenslade said the men and women that received promotions are “hard working, dedicated officers” who are “more than deserving” of what they received.

Over the weekend, the RBPF announced the promotions of two senior police officers to the rank of deputy commissioner.

Former Senior Assistant Commissioners Anthony Ferguson and Emrick Seymour received the promotions, which took effect on January 1.

On Wednesday, Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage announced the promotion of 10 chief superintendents to assistant commissioners of police and 20 superintendents to chief superintendents. Additionally, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean was promoted to senior assistant of commissioner of police.

Dr Nottage said the officers will be given their new portfolios shortly.

There were rumours on social media over the weekend that 500 police officers were promoted on the advice of Prime Minister Minister Perry Christie in order to gain votes in the upcoming election.

Former Deputy Commissioner and Free National Movement candidate for Mt Moriah Marvin Dames told a local daily on Tuesday that the promotions were a sham.

“Why do you have to promote around election time? Mind you it is good and the officers could do with a few more dollars in their pockets, but even they can see this is a sham,” Mr Dames said.

However, Commissioner Greenslade said he will not allow anyone to rob the promoted officers of their “joy”.

“I would be weak and dishonest commissioner of police if I were to allow you to leave here with any feelings that are negative toward any of these decent hardworking officers,” Commissioner Greenslade said.

“These are my children and I stand with them and I defend them to the death. So I want to dispel the stupid views that some people might have, I typed the list for the promotions. Ellison Edroy Greenslade. I hope that is as straight as it can be. Anything you see in cyber space that is a leak, is not a promotion list. You cannot leak something that you don’t have. I visited Government House and collected, from Her Excellency as per proper procedures, letters for the senior team assembled here. I delivered those letters. “The commissioner of police and I stand on my credibility. It cannot be right to rob my children of their joy. They are decent hardworking Bahamians and they are more than deserving of what they have received.”

Meanwhile, Dr Nottage said with the addition of these men and women to the senior team, he hopes that the public will no longer be able to say they do not see high-ranking officers on the streets.

“It is my hope that with these appointments that people will stop talking about not seeing policemen on the road and not seeing senior policeman among the population, ensuring that order is kept, ensuring that people are protected, preventing crime and ensuring that those who have criminal intent are dealt with in accordance to the law. That is all we are asking for,” Dr Nottage said.

“We are asking for officers who are dependable, determined, disciplined and who run a police force with those same characteristics. I am satisfied that the persons who have been identified by this commissioner of police have ability to carry out those precepts.”