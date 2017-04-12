Meditation: Jesus Is The One

By Rev Angela C

Bosfield Palacious

THE question put by John the Baptiser is a legitimate one: “Are you the one who is to come…?” (Mt 11: 3b). It is still a central question in the minds of those who continue to search for a Christian solution without having been able to make a firm commitment to Jesus Christ.

The Jews had been looking for the Messiah for centuries. Their political situation was rather grim under the rule of the Roman Empire. They could be forced to carry heavy armour for a mile by any soldier, and various other indignities and dangers could land a person in a distressing predicament without warning. Their economic dilemma was complicated by heavy taxation which could be increased by the tax collector for personal gain. In the religious arena, the average person was heavily burdened with a series of seemingly unforgivable sins which had escalated beyond the Ten Commandments to almost six hundred or more. Spiritually, there was a desperate need for a Messiah to set them free from this oppressive existence.

The Messiah was expected to be a great military leader who would liberate them from their enemies. His Kingdom would usher in a reign of prosperity and peace. He was the anointed One who would re-establish Mount Zion as a Holy City on a Holy Hill. This Redeemer would bring divine favour and joy forever.

This most holy of weeks tells the story of God’s plan executing a daring rescue for all generations for all times:

Maundy Thursday sees the introduction by Jesus of the concept of servanthood taken to the level of the radical love, that of becoming like a slave to others in the menial task of foot-washing. He then establishes the sacrament of the Eucharist, offering to the disciples His broken Body and Blood in the consecrated bread and wine, before His arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane. Good Friday ushers in his trial, flogging, crucifixion and death. His body is laid in a tomb and sealed to be guarded by soldiers.

Holy Saturday is a day of agonising waiting, fearful watching, with doubt-ridden prayer. Easter Sunday is the day of resurrection. The stone is rolled away and Jesus begins to appear to his disciples starting with Mary Magdalene in the garden.

Before the resurrection, all they seemed to get was: a crucified criminal; an itinerant preacher and healer dependent on the goodwill of his followers; and a radical rabbi claiming to be the Son of God. John died before the crucifixion, but even in the early stages of the Lord’s ministry, John knew that the story was unfolding in a different way than he had imagined.

For those who experienced His touch, or heard a transforming word, He liberated them from a sick or narrow world-view and self-image. New life had come with enlightenment, inspiration, and loving forgiveness. They had been healed in body, mind, spirit, emotions, relationships and more.

If we accept that Jesus Christ is the One who was to come, who came, and who will come again, then we have access to the very same blessings. Our oneness in Him has indeed broken down every barrier between the ages, races, sexes, classes, nationalities and every other group who meet in genuine Christian fellowship and community.



Let it not be that we find ourselves in heaven surrounded by all the beautifully wrapped and unopened boxes of blessings that had been set aside for us if only we had believed or asked. When you read Holy Scripture expect God to set your heart on fire. When you receive the sacrament of Holy Communion anticipate the power and glory of God filling your being, even as the holy water mingled with the contents of the cup. Jesus is the One and there is no other to come. Believe in Him today and be saved.