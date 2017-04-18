No Need For Outside Observers

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE BAHAMAS has enjoyed Parliamentary system of government for over 200 years. The Bahamas has been an independent sovereign nation for over 43 years. During this period this country has enjoyed General Elections on a regular basis.

The Constitution and laws of The Bahamas decide how and when elections are to be called and conducted.

I was therefore shocked and saddened when I heard that our national leaders were calling for international bodies to be brought in to observe the conduct of our upcoming elections.

In 1987, just before the general elections, an organisation in which former President Jimmy Carter was involved, wrote to the Bahamas Government informing us that they intended to visit The Bahamas to observe our election process. The Cabinet, headed by Sir Lynden Pindling, decided that this intrusion into our internal affairs would not be tolerated and they were informed accordingly.

Any citizen of The Bahamas, who is over 21 and is not a prisoner, can find six voters in the constituency he wishes to represent to sign his nomination papers and can afford to pay a deposit of $400, may become a candidate for any constituency at a general election. On election day, each candidate is allowed to have agents representing him, at each polling station in the constituency for which he is running. An official voters list is available to all candidates.

On election day before polling begins, the ballot box is opened so that all present can see that it is empty. It is then closed as voting begins. When the polls are closed in the presence of officials and candidates’ representatives, the ballot boxes are opened and votes are counted. On completion of this process, the ballots are put back in the ballot box and the box is sealed and handed over to the police.

The next day votes from all polling stations in a constituency are recounted and a winner declared. If a candidate is not satisfied with the process, he or she may take his complaint to the Election Court. This Court is made up of judges from the Supreme Court.

Few countries in the world have an election process more perfect than ours.

Our national leaders seem not to have any confidence in Bahamians. Over the last 50 years, Bahamians have attended and graduated from some of the most renowned institutions of learning in the world. We have Rhodes Scholars who graduated from Oxford University, graduates from Cambridge University, London University, Harvard University, University of Paris and others. We have almost 2,000 lawyers, we have doctors, engineers accountant, architects, nurses and teachers to name a few.

Do you think that first world countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Great Britain or the United States would ever agree to have foreigners observing their elections?

The late Sir Milo Butler and Sir Lynden Pindling must be turning in their graves when they see how those in charge of our country are fighting to return us back to slavery. My friend the Hon. A D Hanna must be heartbroken when he sees what is going on.

Look at our so-called leaders, who are asking foreigners to come to The Bahamas, to check to see that our election is not stolen: Prime Minister Perry G Christie, Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Hubert Minnis, Loretta Butler-Turner and Branville McCartney. These and others like them are treading a very slippery slope.

Finally, those who seek to undermine our sovereignty are traitors and one day you will pay the price.

A LOFTUS ROKER

Nassau

April 4, 2017