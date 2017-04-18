Swaying The Voters? A Ridiculous Thought

EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: Free electricity pledge by PLP (The Tribune, April 13)

IT WOULD be ridiculous if people thought that such a pledge could possibly be a devious attempt to charm the electorate - particularly when it’s clearly a shining example of Bahamian democracy in action.



With this pledge, some underprivileged folks would get the same perks (such as free electricity) as certain of the more equal people in our society.



Furthermore, if anyone wished to influence voters so unashamedly, surely they would entice them with more highly valued items such as free fast food, or especially free cell phones and video games.



KEN W KNOWLES MD

Nassau,

April 15, 2017