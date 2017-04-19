Serve The People

EDITOR, The Tribune

IT IS very important that in this election on May 10, 2017, that the political parties present to the Bahamain people the best ideas, solutions and visions to address the problems facing The Bahamas.



It is also very important that the politicians remember that they are elected to Parliament to serve and represent the Bahamian people.



It is my sincere hope that a better future will be decided by the Bahamian people for themselves, their kids and grandkids. The voice of the people will be spoken on May 10, 2017. May God bless the Bahamas and the Bahamian people.

PEDRO SMITH

April 18, 2017