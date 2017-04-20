The Clue To Governance

EDITOR, The Tribune

YOUR April 3rd edition had a headline on page five - “PM: Minnis has no clue about governance”.

Would it not be a good idea if the PM were to sit down for five minutes and think about his own governance - just today we read about the Carnival fiasco - the announcement made by him and not one of his cohorts.

Maybe while he is driving around town with sirens blaring, forcing his fellow Bahamians off the road, he might consider rewriting his own comment substituting PM for Minnis.

Humility is a well respected character trait in both instances.

PATRICK H THOMSON

Nassau

April 4, 2017