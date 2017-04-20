Jerome Fitzgerald Responds To Baha Mar Contracts Story

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Jerome Fitzgerald has released a statement this afternoon, in response to today's Tribune lead story:
“I have no contract with Baha Mar or any of its affiliates, nor do I own any shares in Bahamas Cargo & Logistics, which is a company formed by my father many years ago.
“Nothing in today’s Tribune contradicts that.
“Sarkis Izmiralian and I have communicated on any number of matters over the past 8 years either in person or by email. Prior to my father’s illness he had engaged in discussions with Baha Mar to get some work. After my father’s illness I wrote to Sarkis to follow up on those discussions and seek his assistance. Nothing came of it and that remains the case today.
“When Mr. Izmiralian filed for bankruptcy in a US court, the Bahamian government moved quickly and decisively to bring the matter home to protect the interests of Bahamian employees and contractors.
“Tomorrow is a big day for our country. The opening of Baha Mar is bringing thousands of jobs for Bahamians, will strengthen our economy, and will raise our nation’s profile internationally. I’m very proud of the role the government played in saving the resort from bankruptcy and getting it the hands of a world-class operator with successful properties across the Caribbean and the world.”
Cobalt 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
Just listen to this pathetic jackass clambering for an excuse. Mr. Fitzgerald...... not all Bahamians are stupid. Rather than insult the intelligence of the Bahamian public you should simply resign and step down. Those emails clearly confirmed what many sensible Bahamians already knew. You, and every other PLP crony use your position in government to secure personal monetary gain and financial benefits! This practice is illegal and it is a blatant conflict of interest. It undermines the very sovereignty of justice and democracy!
When asked about this practice many months ago, both you and Allison Maynard adamantly denied that such a conversation never even took place. We now have confirmation that that was a bold face lie!! No sitting member within the upper and lower house including MP's should be allowed to negotiatie businesses deals while sitting in government!! You lied.... and you got caught. End of story. Have some dignity, honor, class and respect. Step down. You, and your PLP government are an utter disgrace and embarrassment to our national flag.
Cobalt 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Can you believe the audacity of this man??? Here it is....... we have a cabinet minister who first lied then got caught negotiating personal business deals which would have rendered him millions of dollars. All for his own pockets!! Not the pockets of the Bahamian tax payers... but his own. Then to add insult to injury, he's now attempting to rationalize things by contriving this frivolous excuse in telling the Bahamian public that no such deal existed. This dude clearly thinks we are all stupid, uneducated fools. Mr. Fitzgerald...... if this were the U.S. the FBI would have arrested you! What kind of shit are you talking?
The fact that the deal never came to fruition doesn't vindicate you from any wrong doing!!! The error of your actions rest with the fact that you are engaged in an illegal conflict of interest! Those emails clearly depicted what your intentions were and they are a valid indictment against not just you.... but the entire government as well! So stop talkin ass and just resign please.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Does the Prime Minister have any integrity????? ............. His nickname is "Vomit" .......... but this is matter of trust, transparency and accountability ............ Perry MUST act NOW!!!!!!!!!!
concernedcitizen 6 hours, 49 minutes ago
Perry won,t act , Fitz is the new trusted bagman for Lady Ping ,The Barbadian Maynards , and PGC .Baltron getting older and forgetting details , which secret bank/closet /vault the money is in .Fitz sells his soul , takes his the money cuts his 20% and kicks up the rest ..Shit they are so blatant Perry put consulates lol in a big mansion in Atlanta so Bernadette can spend our money trying to make their daughter the next Beyoncé
DillyTree 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Resign, Mr. Fitzgerald. Or fire him, Mr Christie. He's been caught with his pants around his ankles -- maybe time to prosecute these crooked politicians.
Alex_Charles 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
No-one is buying this load of BULL.
Resign!
hallmark 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
May the good Lord continue to reveal and expose these criminals who are only concerned about their own pockets to the detriment of our nation.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 1 minute ago
My view like a good son after his father became ill he tried to help his father My view and I am standing by it. If it is against the law perhaps he should not have done it
Remember when Mr: Small things awarded himself a contract. was he a criminal??
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
He lobbied on behalf of a family member to the disadvantage of other Bahamians bidding for the same contract. They didn't have a sitting cabinet minister in their immediate family. Unethical and against the rules.
Criminal? no, you're confusing this with Rubis, that was criminal. He's just in breach of cabinet rules on this one
