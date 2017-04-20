Man Found Shot Dead In Downtown Nassau

A MAN has been shot dead in downtown Nassau on Thursday morning, police are reporting.
Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at East Street North, near Prince George Wharf around 7am where they discovered the body of an adult male by a Stuart Cove's minibus parked near The Crew Pub and entrance to the cruise port.
John 13 hours, 38 minutes ago
Victim was a relative of the man killed on the construction site a few weeks ago. (Independence Shopping Center).
B_I_D___ 13 hours, 6 minutes ago
Victim and his brother are both on RBPF wanted posters for murder enquiries...
themessenger 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
The fact that this man was murdered on the doorstep of our cruise ship industry in broad daylight seems to have escaped you, some people just don't get it.
B_I_D___ 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
Hasn't escaped me at all, for that to happen where it did and only a half a block away from a police station is despicable...what I find equally disturbing though is that this person was on a wanted RBPF poster, yet he is working a mainstream job driving a bus for a high visibility company such as Stuart's Cove. The police lack of ability to find and track people is shameful...or they just aren't even trying to look.
Zakary 10 hours, 45 minutes ago
The RBPF posters are like bounties... By the time the police find them, they will most likely be dead.
themessenger 12 hours, 27 minutes ago
You definitely make a point or two or three there......
B_I_D___ 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Not too sure if this link will work or not...
B_I_D___ 12 hours, 21 minutes ago
John 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
So does a PLP return to power mean another 5 years of 650 murders? they have put fort no plan to deal with it.
