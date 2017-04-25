Car Robber Dies In Police Shootout After High-Speed Chase

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE shot and killed a car robbery suspect and critically injured another alleged thief during a high-speed chase in western New Providence on Tuesday afternoon.

The drama unfolded shortly after noon on Carmichael Road and ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle into a wall in Pride Estates.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said officers arrested three men on the scene. Two of the suspects were taken to hospital, where one man died a short time later.

One of the men is listed in critical condition and the other suspect was unharmed during the shooting.

Senior ACP Dean said criminals should know “if you engage the police, be prepared for the consequences". He said police suspect the men to be part of a car theft ring and can “assist police with a number of murder and robbery investigations”.

He reported that Mobile Division were on patrol off Carmichael Road when they spotted a car with three suspicious men inside. "They suspected the car to be stolen and the officers beckoned to the vehicle to stop but they took off in a high rate of speed," Senior ACP Dean said. "A chase ensued through several little communities of New Providence in the western area that ended here at Pride Estates, where the men crashed into a wall and left the vehicle and opened fire on the police.

"Officers retuned fire and through the exchange of gunfire the police, who were well trained for instances such as this they, were able to shoot two of the men and arrested all three men. They are in custody and two handguns were recovered from the men."

