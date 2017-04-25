'I Don't Run From Any Issue' Says Christie As He Again Avoids Fitzgerald Questions

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER days of being silent in the wake of the controversy surrounding Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald’s solicitation of contracts from Baha Mar while he sat in Cabinet, Prime Minister Perry Christie told The Tribune yesterday: “I don’t run from any issue.”

He made the statement after this newspaper asked him if he planned to address the scandal before the May 10 general election.

His comment to The Tribune came on the sidelines of an event commissioning a new ZNS broadcasting tower. Mr Christie offered no further response.

Earlier yesterday, he was flanked by bodyguards when he walked quickly past reporters, ignoring the media’s questions about his government.

He was leaving an event at Enoch Beckford where he enrolled in National Health Insurance.

The Tribune asked Mr Christie if Mr Fitzgerald should have recused himself from Baha Mar related matters and another reporter asked him about revelations that Labour and National Insurance Minister Shane Gibson received $94,000 from Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard for what Mr Gibson claimed were campaign donations and funding for constituency initiatives.

For a leader who has often expressed irritation at narratives of PLP impropriety, some observers believe his reluctance so far to address the actions of members of his administration may undermine his credibility.

His silence comes as he has made a habit on the campaign trail of criticising Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis’ “failure” to demonstrate that he can answer questions and speak to issues affecting the nation.

Last week, Mr Fitzgerald released a statement admitting that he had solicited Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian on behalf of his then sick father. His comments came after The Tribune published a chain of emails from Mr Fitzgerald to Mr Izmirlian where he pushed for his family’s businesses to receive lucrative contracts from as early as 2013.



In his statement, Mr Fitzgerald said his father had engaged in business with Baha Mar before falling ill, and he said he was just following up on these earlier talks.

His statement did not address the matter completely, however, and he has so far avoided addressing some of the other issues raised.

Although his father’s business was Bahamas Cargo & Logistics (BCL), for instance, Mr Fitzgerald has not explained why he was also soliciting business contracts relating to limousine services.

“Prior to my father’s illness he had engaged in discussions with Baha Mar to get some work,” Mr Fitzgerald’s statement said.

“After my father’s illness I wrote to Sarkis to follow up on those discussions and seek his assistance. Nothing came of it and that remains the case today.”

Last week Mr Fitzgerald said he has no contract with Baha Mar and its affiliates.

He also said he owns no shares in Bahamas Cargo & Logistics (BCL), a company he said was formed by his father years ago.

In another of the emails published by The Tribune last week, Mr Fitzgerald refers to supposed “promises” made to him by Daniel Liu, China Construction America’s (CCA) vice-president.

At least two PLP officials who spoke to The Tribune on the condition of anonymity have said this may the most damaging part of last week’s revelations, because Mr Liu is an official in a state-owned company and Mr Fitzgerald later participated in negotiations with CCA when Mr Christie appointed him one of the lead negotiators for Baha Mar.

“He completely compromised himself,” said one of the officials who The Tribune understands is considering releasing a statement concerning the matter.