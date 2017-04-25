Rating Agencies Told: ‘Stroke Us With Same Baha Mar Whip Stick’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Senior Chamber of Commerce executives have urged the credit rating agencies to “stroke us with the same stick you beat us with”, and factor Baha Mar’s opening into their next assessments of the Bahamas’ sovereign creditworthiness.

Gowon Bowe, the Chamber’s chairman, told Tribune Business that just as Standard & Poor’s (S&P) had “over-emphasised” the negative impact associated with the Baha Mar dispute, it would do similar when assessing the positives associated with its opening.

“I think Standard & Poor’s over-emphasised the impact it [Baha Mar] was supposed to have, which had a negative impact in terms of their assessments of us, so hopefully they will over-emphasise the impact the opening will have,” Mr Bowe said.

“They beat us with one stick, so hopefully they will stroke us with the same based on the same criteria.”

The two-year delay in opening Baha Mar, and ‘opportunity cost’ associated with the loss of projected job creation, economic activity and GDP impact, weighed heavily in S&Ps decision to downgrade the Bahamas’ creditworthiness to so-called ‘junk’ status just before Christmas 2016.

Its fellow rating agency, Moody’s, has taken a more sanguine, measured view of the Baha Mar travails, and their economic and creditworthiness impact, keeping the Bahamas one notch above ‘junk’ in its own assessments.

Edison Sumner, the Chamber’s chief executive, agreed with Mr Bowe that S&P should factor Baha Mar’s opening, and subsequent planned ramp-up of hirings and activity, positively into its next Bahamas assessment if it applied the same rating criteria.

“We’ve said, especially over the last three years when we saw the effect the project had on the sovereign credit rating, that as significant an investment as Baha Mar is, it was not the only investment in the country, and still lis not” Mr Sumner told Tribune Business.

“We cautioned then that we should not have put all our eggs in one basket with Baha Mar as the saviour of the economy. That’s still our position, but we support the development of Baha Mar. When we saw that Baha Mar is going to contribute 12 per cent of the country’s GDP, we cannot ignore that.”

Mr Sumner acknowledged that Baha Mar was “not the sole reason” for the Bahamas’ repeated credit rating downgrades to ‘junk status’, and the resort’s impact will likely be offset in S&P and Moody’s assessment by the persistent $300 million-plus annual fiscal deficits and rising $7 billion national debt.

However, the Chamber chief executive echoed Mr Bowe in arguing that just as the Baha Mar dispute and delayed opening had been used as “a whipping stick” by S&P, its opening justified an improvement in ratings of this nation’s creditworthiness.

“When the rating agencies came in to assess our sovereign credit rating and liberally gave us downgrades, they cited Baha Mar as a big part of the rationale for doing so,” Mr Sumner told Tribune Business. “That it had not opened and was becoming a drain on the economy.

“The same way the rating agencies used the stick of Baha Mar to downgrade the sovereign rating given to the country, they should come back and acknowledge the progress made and lift the credit rating of the country.

“You should not use Baha Mar as a whipping stick and to downgrade the country, but now that it’s open and running, ignore it as a factor in considering an uptick to the rating,” the Chamber’s chief executive continued.

“For them not to do so will cause us to bring other things into question. For them [the rating agencies] to maintain integrity in the process, they must now consider an uptick in the country’s rating.”

Reversing the persistent credit rating downgrades suffered over the past two administrations will positively impact Bahamians, as it should in theory reduce the Government’s future borrowing costs on the international capital markets.

This, in turn, will improve the country’s access to the global markets and reduce future borrowing (debt servicing) costs, enabling the Government to divert more money to public services such as health, education and social security, plus the law enforcement agencies.

Mr Bowe, meanwhile, said the Bahamas was now poised to see “the fruits of our labour”, with Baha Mar having taken 13-14 years, two developers and three administrations to come into being.

“It’s been a long labour; the birth of the property,” he told Tribune Business. “To be candid, any Bahamian, when you look at the size of the property, would realise that for it to go unutilised for a long period of time is in no one’s interests.”

Mr Bowe said Baha Mar’s new owner, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), was implementing the property’s phased opening “in a very structured manner”, and with “a vision for what they’d like to see”.

He added: “I think that what we need to do now is be positive about what it [Baha Mar] can produce, and that’s not to say we don’t hold them [CTFE] to account for obeying the law and ensuring the Bahamian economy benefits from it, but it’s looking at it half-full as opposed to the glass being half empty.”