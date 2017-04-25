Symonette Doubts Some Disclosures’ Accuracy

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette yesterday shrugged off public discourse over his immense wealth, instead speculating over the accuracy of disclosures filed by other veteran candidates last week.
Singling out Prime Minister Perry Christie and Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, but also speaking generally, Mr Symonette noted that the intention of public disclosures was to prevent a gross increase in wealth while in public office.
He suggested that there would be greater public confidence in the Public Disclosure Commission if its chair was not a political appointee, and stressed that any investigation into one candidate would have to be conducted on all.
“The intention of the Public Disclosure Act is that you do not make a considerable amount of money while you’re in office,” he said.
“Now, mine increased, I was out of office. Look over the last 35 years; look at a lifestyle that does not reflect what happens on paper, that’s where I don’t feel comfortable. If this was an issue of an independent body that could look at it and be confidential, we’d have more confidence.”
Mr Symonette added: “But the man in the pulpit and the radio carries on about me. If rich people aren’t supposed to be in politics, then that is a sad day for the Bahamas.”
Mr Symonette, the Free National Movement’s candidate for St Anne’s, reported a net worth of $156.4 million - nearly $100 million more from his 2011 disclosure of just over $65 million.
“I have been out of politics for five years and my wealth increased. I’m quite comfortable,” he said.
“You look at Perry Christie and see he’s only worth some $2 million. They’re looking for hullabaloo, check out (PLP Golden Gates incumbent) Shane Gibson. I don’t have a bank account in the US that I use to accept payments of some $94,000.
“I don’t know what the hullabaloo is about. I’m a businessman, I’ve disclosed my wealth over the past 20 years, I’m comfortable with my declaration. I’m not too comfortable that everyone can be as comfortable as I am with the accuracy of the reporting.”
Mr Symonette underscored that he was not suggesting that there were inaccuracies in either candidate’s disclosure; however, he noted that Mr Christie’s net worth has hovered around $2m over three consecutive terms.
His comments concerning Minister of Labour Shane Gibson are a nod to revelations that Mr Gibson received payments of $5,000 month to his US account from Lyford Cay billionaire Peter Nygard. The transactions were made prior to the 2012 general election, and continued in 2013 when he was a minister.
Mr Gibson has explained that the money was used as a contribution to his 2012 campaign, and for community initiatives in his constituency like student scholarships.
“Christie has a very nice house,” Mr Symonette continued, “right next to the largest hotel in the Bahamas and he has properties. I’m not saying it’s (the disclosure) not accurate, the house may not be owned by him. That’s why I’m saying that I’m comfortable. It’s a criminal offence if you can’t (support disclosures).”
“I think the problem with public disclosure is it’s not just potential MPs but senior government officials also have to disclose,” he said, “and we never know, and so we never know if it’s accurate. The head is an appointee of the current government so it’s a political appointment.
“If you appointed me you think I’m going to come and look at your accounts? That just ain’t (going to) happen. And if they come and look at one person, they have to look at all,” Mr Symonette said.
Comments
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
I could not care less how much Mr: Symonette is worth or how comfortable he may or may not be. He can not take any of it with him. He is no Mr: Bill Gates. Stingy and cold is the order of the day.
DDK 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Beware the green-eyed monster LOL!
B_I_D___ 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Think you are missing the point Birdie, he is 'comfortable' in that accuracy and honesty of his declaration, he is not trying to hide anything, unlike many others. He can rest easy knowing he has been truthful.
banker 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Birdie doesn't know the meaning of truthful. The PLP took all of the truth, goodness and brain cells out of her, and sold them on the black market to the Chinese. The Chinese then killed and ate the truth to makes themselves virile, and used her brain cells in biomedical experiments. They injected them into the skulls of monkeys. It didn't go too well. The monkeys are now retarded and do nothing but beg for food from their masters while singing their praises.
themessenger 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Hey Birdie, when did Perry dem last give you anything besides hot air and empty promises? He had dem poor people in the Valley on dey knees begging for the lass fifty years an ain gee dem nuttin from den ta now cept wind and more wind. You need to get on board wid Nygaard, Shane, Eric Jr and da boys if you want some real money.
sheeprunner12 37 minutes ago
I believe Brent is really worth TWICE what he declared .......... watsayu?????????
