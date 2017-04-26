Fnm ‘Serves Retirement Notice’ For Mp Gray

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WITH two weeks remaining before voters across the country take to the polls to elect the nation’s next government, the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign machinery moved into Acklins to serve a notice of retirement to incumbent MICAL MP Alfred Gray and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

In an addressed delivered before dozens of residents in Salina Point, considered PLP stronghold, FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis presented an array of policy items geared toward jumpstarting the island of Acklins and the greater MICAL area.

Dr Minnis urged voters to see his party’s slate of candidates as a true opportunity for change in the isolated community.

Speaking directly to the issues of Acklins, Dr Minnis said his administration will immediately remove VAT from bread basket items to bring relief to the less fortunate and ease burdens in a community where a large percentage of the population depends on fishing, farming and touristic activities for stable income, considered seasonal employment.

Additionally, the FNM leader said his administration will reform and modernise local government.

Dr Minnis said his party has plans that will prioritise residents of Acklins and MICAL.

He told the crowd gathered: “No longer will you be neglected. Acklins, like other Family Islands, can only be developed if it has the proper infrastructure.”

He continued: “The right infrastructure will help in the development of tourism and will significantly boost your economy.”

“The FNM will repair your dock at Spring Point, and complete the paving of your roads.

“We will also work hard to ensure that Lovely Bay and Snug Corner have potable drinking water.

“We will ensure your healthcare needs are fully addressed with a new fully staffed clinic.”

He also said: “Acklins, education is the key to your further development. An FNM government will ensure that you have access to good preschool education, and a new high school in Salina Point.

“We will also work towards ensuring that you have a sub office to pay your electricity bills in a timely manner.”

Dr Minnis said that all students in Acklins who qualify for the University of The Bahamas will be assisted with accommodations and provided with a monthly stipend to assist with living costs.

“Our goal is to work aggressively with the University of The Bahamas, to ensure that policies are put in place to allow each and every qualified Bahamian student free education.”

He continued: “Acklins, you know the value of land ownership especially for you living on the Family Islands. Land is a major requirement for wealth creation and economic empowerment.”

“We cannot continue the past practice of laying out the red carpet for foreigners to own and lease Crown lands while at the same time tying Bahamians up in red tape with no land.

“Acklins, we will fix this problem for you.

“We pledge that immediately upon becoming the government, we will begin the process of expediting all Crown land applications. The vexing problems associated with generation and commonage lands will also be addressed.”

MICAL has been represented by Alfred Gray since 2002.

The FNM has selected Miriam Emmanuel as its standard-bearer in the constituency.

Mrs Emmanuel, pastor and director of church operations for Good Samaritan Kingdom Ministries in Salina Point, Acklins since 1989, replaced Walt Saunders, who was named the FNM’s MICAL candidate but later withdrew because of health reasons.

The party his hoping that her inroads in the area will yield quality results in Mr Gray’s most trusted polling division in MICAL.

Salina Point, which on average yields roughly 110 voters, often elects Mr Gray by a wide margin.

Of Mrs Emmanuel, Dr Minnis said that she has proven that she will be dedicated and will fight for Acklins, a community she calls home.

Dr Minnis said: “(Mr) Gray represents the old, he represents the past, and he represents the no good corrupt practices of the PLP. His season is up. (Mr) Gray must go.”

Scandals

Again addressing scandals that have unfolded during the Christie administration’s time in office, Dr Minnis warned residents not to be “fooled” by the PLP.

“They are an elite business group who use politics to serve the corrupt interests of themselves, their families, and lovers,” Dr Minnis added.

He reminded the crowd of Mr Gray’s 2015 judicial interference scandal, for which he was relieved of his Cabinet post as minister responsible for local government amid a police investigation into allegations that he used his power to interfere with the judicial process.

Dr Minnis last evening told supporters that if it were any other Bahamian accused of the same thing, they would have been taken before the courts.

He again hit out at Prime Minister Perry Christie, accusing him of keeping government deals secret and not giving a proper account of value added tax spending.



“This same Christie, on a public stage, raised his middle finger at Bahamians,” said Dr Minnis.

He told residents that it is time for Mr Christie and his party to be voted out of office as punishment for its injustices against the country.

On Monday at a party rally in Bimini, Dr Minnis continued his calls for the firing of Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald following the incumbent Marathon MP’s admission that he solicited contracts from Baha Mar while he sat as a Cabinet minister.

“Jerome Fitzgerald should be fired, he should be fired but we have heard nothing, from Prime Minister Christie but since Christie would not fire Jerome, we need to fire all of them,” Dr Minnis said.

He added: “Did Christie know what Jerome was doing to Baha Mar? Some of the senior PLPs have family business connections to Baha Mar including Allyson Maynard-Gibson, it is poetic justice that the man who read other people’s emails on the floor of Parliament now has his own emails leaked. As we say in The Bahamas, God don’t like ugly.”