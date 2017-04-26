Fnm ‘Serves Retirement Notice’ For Mp Gray

By RICARDO WELLS
WITH two weeks remaining before voters across the country take to the polls to elect the nation’s next government, the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign machinery moved into Acklins to serve a notice of retirement to incumbent MICAL MP Alfred Gray and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).
In an addressed delivered before dozens of residents in Salina Point, considered PLP stronghold, FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis presented an array of policy items geared toward jumpstarting the island of Acklins and the greater MICAL area.
Dr Minnis urged voters to see his party’s slate of candidates as a true opportunity for change in the isolated community.
Speaking directly to the issues of Acklins, Dr Minnis said his administration will immediately remove VAT from bread basket items to bring relief to the less fortunate and ease burdens in a community where a large percentage of the population depends on fishing, farming and touristic activities for stable income, considered seasonal employment.
Additionally, the FNM leader said his administration will reform and modernise local government.
Dr Minnis said his party has plans that will prioritise residents of Acklins and MICAL.
He told the crowd gathered: “No longer will you be neglected. Acklins, like other Family Islands, can only be developed if it has the proper infrastructure.”
He continued: “The right infrastructure will help in the development of tourism and will significantly boost your economy.”
“The FNM will repair your dock at Spring Point, and complete the paving of your roads.
“We will also work hard to ensure that Lovely Bay and Snug Corner have potable drinking water.
“We will ensure your healthcare needs are fully addressed with a new fully staffed clinic.”
He also said: “Acklins, education is the key to your further development. An FNM government will ensure that you have access to good preschool education, and a new high school in Salina Point.
“We will also work towards ensuring that you have a sub office to pay your electricity bills in a timely manner.”
Dr Minnis said that all students in Acklins who qualify for the University of The Bahamas will be assisted with accommodations and provided with a monthly stipend to assist with living costs.
“Our goal is to work aggressively with the University of The Bahamas, to ensure that policies are put in place to allow each and every qualified Bahamian student free education.”
He continued: “Acklins, you know the value of land ownership especially for you living on the Family Islands. Land is a major requirement for wealth creation and economic empowerment.”
“We cannot continue the past practice of laying out the red carpet for foreigners to own and lease Crown lands while at the same time tying Bahamians up in red tape with no land.
“Acklins, we will fix this problem for you.
“We pledge that immediately upon becoming the government, we will begin the process of expediting all Crown land applications. The vexing problems associated with generation and commonage lands will also be addressed.”
MICAL has been represented by Alfred Gray since 2002.
The FNM has selected Miriam Emmanuel as its standard-bearer in the constituency.
Mrs Emmanuel, pastor and director of church operations for Good Samaritan Kingdom Ministries in Salina Point, Acklins since 1989, replaced Walt Saunders, who was named the FNM’s MICAL candidate but later withdrew because of health reasons.
The party his hoping that her inroads in the area will yield quality results in Mr Gray’s most trusted polling division in MICAL.
Salina Point, which on average yields roughly 110 voters, often elects Mr Gray by a wide margin.
Of Mrs Emmanuel, Dr Minnis said that she has proven that she will be dedicated and will fight for Acklins, a community she calls home.
Dr Minnis said: “(Mr) Gray represents the old, he represents the past, and he represents the no good corrupt practices of the PLP. His season is up. (Mr) Gray must go.”
Scandals
Again addressing scandals that have unfolded during the Christie administration’s time in office, Dr Minnis warned residents not to be “fooled” by the PLP.
“They are an elite business group who use politics to serve the corrupt interests of themselves, their families, and lovers,” Dr Minnis added.
He reminded the crowd of Mr Gray’s 2015 judicial interference scandal, for which he was relieved of his Cabinet post as minister responsible for local government amid a police investigation into allegations that he used his power to interfere with the judicial process.
Dr Minnis last evening told supporters that if it were any other Bahamian accused of the same thing, they would have been taken before the courts.
He again hit out at Prime Minister Perry Christie, accusing him of keeping government deals secret and not giving a proper account of value added tax spending.
“This same Christie, on a public stage, raised his middle finger at Bahamians,” said Dr Minnis.
He told residents that it is time for Mr Christie and his party to be voted out of office as punishment for its injustices against the country.
On Monday at a party rally in Bimini, Dr Minnis continued his calls for the firing of Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald following the incumbent Marathon MP’s admission that he solicited contracts from Baha Mar while he sat as a Cabinet minister.
“Jerome Fitzgerald should be fired, he should be fired but we have heard nothing, from Prime Minister Christie but since Christie would not fire Jerome, we need to fire all of them,” Dr Minnis said.
He added: “Did Christie know what Jerome was doing to Baha Mar? Some of the senior PLPs have family business connections to Baha Mar including Allyson Maynard-Gibson, it is poetic justice that the man who read other people’s emails on the floor of Parliament now has his own emails leaked. As we say in The Bahamas, God don’t like ugly.”
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
As I've repeatedly said, Minnis has failed to passionately commit to the undertaking of the following eight (8) vital actions and measures that are absolutely necessary to turn things around for the Bahamas:
1) Hold a Royal Commission of Enquiry to investigate the more egregious instances of corruption, fraud and outright theft that have occurred under the Christie administration during the last five years:
2) Pass meaningful and enforceable freedom of information legislation with few exceptions or loop holes for the government and politicians of the day;
3) Introduce new enforceable financial disclosure requirements for MPs and senators alike, free of the existing loop holes and with stiff penalties of substance for non-compliance within the specified timeframe.
4) Establish a formal Office for a truly Independent Director of Prosecutions in order to once and for all end the government's ability to wrongfully interfere with the judiciary through its de facto executive (PM) control of the Office of the Attorney General;
5) The wholesale repeal of the gaming web shop legislation;
6) New legislation to establish a National Lottery, the profits from which would be earmarked solely for the purpose of contributing to the financial needs of our public education system;
7) Tighten legislation to give the Office of the Auditor General and the Public Accounts Committee the biting teeth they need to discharge their important duties in the way intended and expected; and
8) Introduce campaign finance reform legislation to avoid the will of Bahamian voters being thwarted by large amounts of 'tainted' money directed at politicians by the likes of Sebas Bastian, Craig Flowers, Peter Nygard, Christie's Red China friends, and so on.
A couple of these vital initiatives are lightly touched on in the FNM manifesto. The DNA manifesto addresses even more of them. But a passionate stance by Minnis and the FNM on implementing just these eight major actions and measures alone would go a long ways towards putting the Bahamas on the right road for its future and the betterment of the Bahamian people. You would think those registered voters who might be inclined to support the FNM would be insisting the FNM candidate in their constituency emphatically endorse each of these eight critically needed initiatives. It is indeed surprising that Minnis himself has made no meaningful or passionate commitment to registered voters to undertake these most important matters as a matter of priority should he become PM. Minnis instead prefers to ramble on and on ad nauseum about how the Christie-led PLP government has failed the Bahamian people. It's as if Minnis and the FNM believe they need not commit to anything on our behalf. That just can't be right and should give each of us voters serious pause for thought!
DDK 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Again, NOW is not the time, it's the people's time! Once in office, the people will have to see to it that these vital actions and measures be implemented by the Government. Once in place you can and should hammer out these demands on a daily basis!
John 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Some people say V Alfred Gray is like a cat. No matter what scrapes and scandals he gets himself into, he somehow manages to land on his feet. All four. Well this may be the last time for Gray or is it?
