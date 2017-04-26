Reports Of Job Cuts At Baha Mar ‘Baseless’

BAHA Mar denied “baseless” social media rumours that the resort has laid off dozens of staff members, while revealing that reservation availability for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has been moved up to May 8.
The resort also said it is offering Bahamian residents a special rate.
The mega resort released a statement last evening in the wake of social media rumours that alleged that about 100 workers had recently been laid off at the property.
Instead, the resort said it is “actively expanding its associate base” and currently employs more than 1,600 people.
“Allegations regarding recent layoffs at Baha Mar are baseless and untrue. In fact, Baha Mar continues to hire across all areas of expertise and remains on track to employ 6,000 associates while directly and indirectly supporting more than 12,000 jobs in The Bahamas once fully operational,” the statement noted.
“Baha Mar opened to the public on Friday, April 21, having surpassed our hiring goal of 1,500 founding associates,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. “We continue to seek out the best and brightest in the Bahamas and are actively growing the Baha Mar family across all sectors of hospitality.”
The statement added that Baha Mar continues to accept application via careers.bahamar.com.
“Additionally, we have now moved up our reservation availability to May 8 for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and are offering Bahamian residents a special rate, starting today (Tuesday),” the statement noted.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
Whatsapp has been ridiculous and is getting more and more ridiculous. Bahamians are so willing to believe the first thing they hear, I've never seen anything like it. All you have to do is send some note on whatsapp, the validity is then determined by how many people repeat it.
I'm waiting for the message that says zombies are invading ...hopefully I'm in one of those nuclear bunkers under some mountain, can't mess around with zombies :-|
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
The bigger issue is this .......... Are the jobs at Bahamar real, sustainable, long term jobs that will not evaporate after the present sealed documents surrounding the sale/ownership of Bahamar are unsealed in the near future??????????
The present Bahamar workers hired by this PLP administration under the guise of CTFE may be glorified "52-weeks" workers .......... watsayu????????
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
The jobs are tentative "at best", at worst there's a defined strategic date when people "will" be laid off. But it doesn't excuse the irresponsible rumours
TalRussell 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Comrades! Being the PLP Cabinet selectively continues to keep the terms of the deal hidden from the public - we have to assume Baha Mar's payroll - falls under the responsibility of the Public Treasury? Tell me something, when Bran was Leader For The Opposition's Business up in the Red Chamber - did he ever raise the alleged sale of Baha Mar - to the wealthy Chinese family?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
I suspect you're right, the Bahamar jobs (including the 8000 Chinese!!!), must be included in Brave Davis' 32000 jobs created count.
