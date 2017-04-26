Reports Of Job Cuts At Baha Mar ‘Baseless’

BAHA Mar denied “baseless” social media rumours that the resort has laid off dozens of staff members, while revealing that reservation availability for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has been moved up to May 8.

The resort also said it is offering Bahamian residents a special rate.

The mega resort released a statement last evening in the wake of social media rumours that alleged that about 100 workers had recently been laid off at the property.

Instead, the resort said it is “actively expanding its associate base” and currently employs more than 1,600 people.

“Allegations regarding recent layoffs at Baha Mar are baseless and untrue. In fact, Baha Mar continues to hire across all areas of expertise and remains on track to employ 6,000 associates while directly and indirectly supporting more than 12,000 jobs in The Bahamas once fully operational,” the statement noted.

“Baha Mar opened to the public on Friday, April 21, having surpassed our hiring goal of 1,500 founding associates,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar. “We continue to seek out the best and brightest in the Bahamas and are actively growing the Baha Mar family across all sectors of hospitality.”

The statement added that Baha Mar continues to accept application via careers.bahamar.com.

“Additionally, we have now moved up our reservation availability to May 8 for the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and are offering Bahamian residents a special rate, starting today (Tuesday),” the statement noted.