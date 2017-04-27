Video: Govt 'Most Corrupt Since Independence', Says Minnis

VIDEO FNM Rally aerial footage

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis last night labeled Prime Minister Perry Christie and his administration the “most corrupt, the most incompetent and the most victimising government since independence” pointing to several examples of why the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) should not be given another chance to “ruin the country”.

Addressing hundreds of supporters at the Golden Gates Assembly Park in Carmichael Road on Wednesday, Dr Minnis said if reelected Mr Christie would bring back the same “corrupt, tired, out of control, arrogant, disrespectful, all for me baby crew” and insisted the FNM will bring a new generation of leaders who “will not bow to foreigners” and always put Bahamians first.

Dr Minnis said it is disrespectful for Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald to “beg for contracts” for Baha Mar and “shameful” that the nation’s leader refuses to address the matter.

Mr Christie has refused, on many occasions, questions from reporters over whether he will fire Mr Fitzgerald or demand his resignation as the Marathon candidate despite Mr Fitzgerald’s admission that he sought contracts worth millions from Baha Mar for his family’s business.

“Jerome didn’t just want a little contract. He wanted to hog up the limousine business. He forget that everybody have to eat in this country and put bread on the table. His mindset was clear: I don’t care about the taxi and limousine drivers in this country and their families just like I don’t care about the health of the residents of Marathon,” Dr Minnis said.

“Jerome is just like many of them in that PLP Cabinet. They just want to: hog up, hog up. Don’t forget Allyson Maynard Gibson. She wanted her and her family to hog up business at Baha Mar. If you let them get back in, you can kiss our country goodbye. What is as disgraceful as Jerome begging for contracts is the reaction after he was found out. He didn’t apologise or express regret. He danced and pranced. The PLP have contempt for what you think. Even worse, Perry has said nothing. Nada - Not a word. His silence says it all. Jerome should have been fired. The PLP’s message is crystal clear - to hell with the Bahamian people. And you know what? If they win Christie will put Jerome right back in the Cabinet so he can beg someone else for contracts.”

Dr Minnis pointed to several members of the PLP who were embroiled in controversy, including Free Town candidate Wayne Munroe who suggested last week that his detractors can kiss his backside. The FNM leader said the reason PLP members are able to “do what they want” is because Mr Christie is asleep at the wheel.

“Christie pretended to be interested in good governance but allowed Alfred Gray to (allegedly) interfere in the court system. Christie pretended to respect the Bahamian people and the dignity of his office but he stuck up a vulgar middle finger at us. He used obscene language before students at the University of The Bahamas,” Dr Minnis said.

“Because of Christie’s poor behavior, Wayne Munroe, thought it was okay to tell people to kiss his you know. Well, we ain’t nasty like him. It is disgraceful that someone Christie advised to be appointed a Queen’s Counsel acted in such a vulgar manner. As usual Christie said nothing about this vulgarity. He should never have been appointed in the first place.

“I would never allow a Ryan Pinder as minister of financial services to negotiate a lucrative deal and job with the very industry people he is supposed to oversee and who will have business before the government. Christie had no problems that someone could walk into the office of one of his ministers and do such a thing. Christie even bragged about what a sweet deal Ryan was getting.

“...Jerome Fitzgerald knew that Christie’s Cabinet could do whatever they want. These people are bold in their bad ways. He blatantly went about begging for contracts at Baha Mar. What he did was in clear violation of Cabinet rules of conduct and standards. Of course, the PLP have little to no standards left. They are greedy and ‘grabalicious.’”

Dr Minnis said the FNM is offering a new direction and his goal is to bring together a team of Bahamians you can believe in.

“I will be a transformational leader in areas such as education reform, renewable energy, business opportunities for young people, urban development, promoting Bahamian culture and heritage, social intervention for at-risk youth, niche agriculture; and diversification within tourism and other economic sectors,” he said.

“This election is about removing a PLP government that has brought our country to its knees. This election is also about hope and opportunity. This election is about nurturing the dreams and unleashing the talents and energy of the Bahamian people, especially our young people.”