The Ballad Of Beggar J

EDITOR, The Tribune.

O Jerome you come off smellin’ like a rose –

Because you’ve bin proven to have the nose,

To not only sniff out but expose –

The machinations of our most bitter foes.

An’ though you let your constituents drink oily water –

We forgive you big man. What’s the bother?

For my mind goes back now to the days,

When you rescued us all from “Save the Bays,”

An’ all their documented sordid hate –

When those rogues were attempting to topple the state!

I still shudder to think where we’d be man –

Had you not found those emails in your political garbage can –

Never mind dat we’ve heard not even a peep since then –

We still thank you an’ all duh udder Government men –

For havin’ so brilliantly thwarted the plot,

Which would have again enslaved us, had you not!

An’ since you have bin willin’ to grovel an’ beg on your father’s behalf –

An’ since I might cry if I don’t laugh –

An’ since dis is an Election year –

We shall elect you beggar – extraordinaire!

The man has debased himself and his office.

Go home Jerome! Jerome – please go home!

CORNELL STUART

Freeport,

Bahamas.

April 21, 2017.