'Heartbroken' Ja Rule: Fyre Festival Was Not A Scam

By AVA TURNQUEST
and KHRISNA VIRGIL
Tribune Staff Reporters
AMID ongoing chaos at the Fyre Festival in Exuma, “mortified” co-organiser Ja Rule pushed back on Friday against mounting claims that the luxury music festival was a scam.
The American rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, told The Tribune that he was heartbroken and confused by the ordeal but was now focused on the safe departure of all guests and facilitating refunds.
Ja Rule lamented that he and his partner, tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, pumped $20 million into the event, and “everyone hates us for it”.
“Heartbroken is an understatement,” he wrote to The Tribune via WhatsApp.
“I’m mortified at what those people had to go through, me and my partner Billy are very upset. We spent 20 million dollars to make this event special and everyone hates us for it.
“But I’ll live with that,” he said. “God knows my heart and intentions were in the right place. Now I just want everyone to get home safe and get refunded.”
Ja Rule stressed that the total breakdown experienced by festival-goers was not his fault, but committed to accepting responsibility for the debacle.
In an earlier message, he wrote: “We are working right now on getting everyone of the island SAFE, that is my immediate concern.
“I will make a statement soon. I’m heartbroken at this moment. My partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event. It was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting.
He continued: “I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded ... I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT ... but I’m taking responsibility. I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this.”
Comments
Boydie 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
$20M? Pull the other one.
happyfly 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Have you ever organized an event in the Bahamas before you A'hole ! Throw a few bucks at corrupt government officials and think you are going to show us all how to do it ? Can you imagine if a Bahamian went to the Ministry of Tourism and said they were going to fly in thousands and thousands of people and set them up in tents......camping.....outdoor music concert, alcohol, sanitation.......what kind of license you need for that boyo !!!
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
This dude lies on a Trump scale!
20 million for tents?!?
I'd punch him right in his mouth if he saiid that nanny in front of me....
ohdrap4 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
there is a sucker born every minute
sealice 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
recall sitting in on a conversation about planning logistics for this thing and laughing a month ago at the clear and obvious fact that if they were only at the level of planning they were discussing there was no way this thing was gonna get off the ground because every single stinkin bahamian that can be is already in Georgetown for the regatta. What dumb ass told them this was a good weekend to hold the event? Clearly whoever they bribed in the PLP to try pull this off is even more of a dumbars then your average PLP....
