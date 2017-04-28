Police Reservist Pay

EDITOR, The Tribune

WHEN are the Royal Bahamas Police Force reservists going to be paid for hours worked?

Thank you for allowing a space in your newspaper to express my displeasure in the government of the Bahamas under the Progressive Liberal Party, the Prime Minister, Hon Perry G Christie, and the Minister of National Security Dr Bernard Nottage.

There wasa Bill passed in the House of Assembly sometime last year to increase the work hours for the Police reservist from 150 hours to 200 hours a month. To date we have not received the pay for hours exceeding the original 150 hours.

There are many of us who have been working over 200 hours for a very long time. Now that it is Law, why are we not being paid?

It is my understanding that the junior minister, Mr Keith Bell (a former policeman) who is responsible for the police, refused to sign the document to release the payment.

We, the Police reservists, have not received an increase in pay fo over 30 years. We would like the increase more than work hours. Would someone please help us?

Remember, election is around the corner and they wiull be looking for our votes. How can someone who works us like slaves expect our support? No way!

I have calculated my hours from March 2016 and I am owed for over 452 hours. There are many other officers that have been working over 200 hours every month.

SENIOR RESERVIST

April 20, 2017