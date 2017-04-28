Tribune Comment: Fyre Festival Organisers Showed Disrespect In Clashing With Regatta

By ROBERT CARRON

SINCE the wee hours of this morning, Bahamians from all walks of life have been venting their anger at an astounding level of disrespect displayed by the foreign organisers of the Fyre Festival and scratching their heads that the Ministry of Tourism would aid and abet such efforts during the famous Exuma Regatta week.

By all accounts, those who met with the organisers of the Fyre Festival shared that the timeframe was far too short for such an ambitious event. In addition, the recommendations that they reach out to those Bahamians who had expertise in pulling off similar sized international events previously (like Jamzfest, P Diddy and Berris Hammond) was summarily ignored.

From our understanding the festival was originally scheduled for Norman’s Cay; but had to be switched to Georgtown at the last minute. The organisers were again advised to reschedule the event to avoid competing with the famous 60 and more-year-old Georgetown regatta; one of the few times each year during which many Exumians - across all walks of life - can make a good bit of change.

By continuing on such an ill-advised course the Fyre Festival, like many a doomed ship, sailed headlong into adversity and unnecessarily into direct competition with the Exuma Regatta.

As we all know, this Regatta is the highlight of the Georgetown social calendar. All hotel rooms, transportation, taxis and majority of the rental houses are booked years in advance for this week. Clearly, this would pose a logistical nightmare and preclude any additional tourists or locals from attending such an event as Fyre Festival.

While the older clientele came on their yachts, the young, hip celebrities were forced to stay in the understated luxury of the airport overnight; complaining bitterly after spending thousands of dollars that they did not have room service and open bar.

As if getting one’s head around such matters is not enough, for the promoters to have reportedly enquired if the Georgetown Regatta could be rescheduled lends credence to what Piers Morgan recently described as a US culture of ‘rich, publicity craving, materialistic, talentless, self absorbed, social media fanatics’ who arrogantly believe they can do as they please.

Well, sadly, everyone now knows that one cannot just waltz into a sovereign nation and demand that their wishes be catered to simply because you have a few dollars in your pocket or a trust fund.

As tourist destination, it’s regrettable that our Ministry of Tourism did not have the foresight to step in and prevent such a colossal disconnect, thus avoiding the ensuing global public relations nightmare.

Clearly the promoters of the Fyre Festival seemed oblivious as to how offensive their conduct would be viewed by the Bahamian populace and how they would “yucked up our vexation”.

The end result is that, for the vast majority of Exumians, the festival appeared as if it was attempting to usurp our beloved Georgetown Regatta by directly competing for the visiting tourists and locals with scantily-clad, wannabe models, NFL stars and recording acts.

Let’s put this into perspective ... Imagine for a minute if thousands of Bahamians in Junkanoo costumes with cowbells, goatskin drums, Bacardi, Heneiken, Kalik and Sands Beer in tow, descended upon Palm Springs demanding all hotel rooms, guest houses, taxi, buses and RV parks - which had already been previously booked in advance - and informing the Mayor that we ain’t checking for Coachella this year, we “Jammin’ island style” and everyone can roll out?

Clearly our Minister of Tourism needs to provide answers as to how such a matter was allowed to develop without anyone in his Ministry having the foresight to step in and say “Hold on fellas! Love the concept but we have an issue with the dates.”

The reality is our nation is once again left to pick up the pieces. It just goes to show that common sense ain’t that common.