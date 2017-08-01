Davis Owns Up To Plp Failures

By Khrisna Virgil

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party interim Leader Philip “Brave” Davis admitted yesterday the former government was not perfect, made “serious” mistakes and lost the “trust’ of Bahamians, but offered no outright apology for the missteps of the previous Christie administration.

Instead he sought to justify the former governing party’s actions saying that during its last term in office the Christie administration was always thinking of the people affected by its policies.

Despite conceding his party’s mistakes, Mr Davis also castigated Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis saying his national address last week left the Official Opposition “perplexed” and offered no vision, concrete policies or credible plans for taking the country forward.

He further urged the government to ensure its anti-corruption measures are “independently institutionalised” to ensure a fair and just process.

He said this process must be non-political and it must not degenerate into selective witch hunts.

The fight against corruption must not just be against the government’s political opponents, but also against private corruption, the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said.

“Our previous administration was not perfect,” Mr Davis said in a national address, which aired on television last night.

“We made mistakes, including some serious ones. But we were always especially mindful of the people impacted by our policies – we did not and do not think in terms of statistics, but in terms of individuals, people, families, neighbours, friends. We know the people who will be helped when the government does good, or harmed by an ill-considered government slash-and-burn policy.

“In considering the human impact of government policy, we have always been steadfast.

The frustration and sense of hopelessness amongst our ‘poorly-guided young men’ will only grow if the government cuts off their educational, economic and social lifelines, and its expression through criminal activity will only increase,” he said, referring to the government’s announced austerity measures.

Earlier in his address, Mr Davis said: “Three months ago, the Bahamian electorate sent a powerful message for change. We face very serious challenges, and – like so many other nations – have struggled to create enough jobs, grow quickly enough, or solve our security problems.

“With their votes, Bahamians decided to see if the FNM can do better.

“It is a message, which we in the Progressive Liberal Party heard loudly and clearly. In fact, we have already begun a period of listening, of consultation and reflection. We approach this task with humility and with determination.

“In our conversations throughout the archipelago, Bahamians tell us they still profoundly support the ideology and mission of the PLP. They know that the PLP has brought about the biggest, best and most profound positive changes that are the foundation of the modern Bahamas. And they still believe that the PLP remains a powerful force for good in our country.

“But Bahamians also want us to know that along the way, we lost their trust on too many fronts. We know it’s up to us to earn it back.”

He continued: “And so already, we have begun that process of change and reform. And indeed, where the new government seeks to promote and institute thoughtful reforms in our public sphere, they will have our wholehearted support.

“Of course, when they go beyond public policy goals, and seek to scapegoat and exact political revenge, we will not be silent. Playing with people’s lives to further a political agenda will not be tolerated.

“The fight against corruption must not just be against the government’s political opponents, but also against private corruption. The wealthy businessman who cheats on his customs duties is as corrupt as the politician who awards government contracts to his own businesses.

“Beyond the anger of this current time, Bahamians are a fair people. And in a society as small as ours, if they see their families, friends, colleagues, church members and associates, being unfairly victimised, they know that one day it may land at their door, and they will rise up against it,” he said.

Economy

Mr Davis said the prime minister’s address last week brought to light a realisation that across-the-board cuts will potentially render many Bahamians jobless and risked putting the economy back into recession.

He suggested because of this, crime levels could continue to skyrocket.

During his national address last week, the prime minister announced a variety of conservative fiscal measures, including a ten per cent cut in spending in all government ministries and no new public sector hiring.

He also said there will be no renewal of contracts for salaries which exceed $100,000 per year.

Dr Minnis also announced a reduction in government vehicles as part of a “new era of financial discipline.”

Mr Davis said: “Regarding the economy, the prime minister offered no plan for growth. He offered no vision for diversifying the economy. He had nothing to say about alleviating the high burden of debt, which stops so many households from moving up the economic ladder.

“What is the strategy for getting new revenue into the economy? Where is the plan for growing the economic pie? Instead, the prime minister announced across-the-board cuts, and the intention to make thousands of Bahamians unemployed.

“In doing so, the government is risking putting the economy back into recession, which would mean excruciating hardships for families across our islands. If this was his intention during the campaign, he took care to hide it from voters.

“Much of the FNM’s campaign was a fiction, now they face reality.

“The transition to governance has not been easy for them. The reckless statements they made during the budget debate caused the Moody’s ratings agency to consider downgrading the Bahamian economy; we can only hope that brush with danger has taught them that their political rhetoric has consequences, and that they will be more truthful and less careless in the future,” Mr Davis said.

“My fellow Bahamians, there is little that is more important than strengthening and expanding education in our country. We need 21st century ideas, new approaches, and real investments.

“The Free National Movement made big promises about education during the campaign. They promised to improve accessibility to higher education through free admission to the University of The Bahamas. They promised to out-do the Progressive Liberal Party which had doubled the country’s investment in scholarships.

“But instead, the government has recently announced that they will not keep those promises. They will not help young Bahamians to fulfil their dreams of higher education. This is a huge betrayal and will put a brake on the country’s future. We need our people to be educated.

“Education is not an area in which to move recklessly. It is an investment in the future of the country, the best defence against poverty and crime.”

Crime

Mr Davis went on to lash out at the government, saying it campaigned on the promise of having the answers to crime. He said the government has been “laid bare” because of a weak crime strategy.

“As the prime minister observed, crime continues to plague our society,” Mr Davis said. “During the campaign, he promised that they had the answers, that once in government, he and his team would unveil a crime-fighting plan, which would successfully tackle the problem.

“Rather disappointingly, just last week we now have the Minister of National Security admitting that they don’t have the answers.

“So far we have heard nothing but promises of a ‘zero-tolerance attitude’ and efforts at increased policing. As this approach has been in place for the past several years, we hope there is more, and that the government does not delay in offering new policies.

“The prime minister noted that he is committed to providing resources to help the ‘poorly-guided young men’ in society.

“Yet, by already firing hundreds if not thousands of people in the past few months, and by blindly cutting education and social service support by 10 per cent, his government is increasing the stresses and strains on the young people in those households, condemning them to desperation and a life of economic hardship. This does not support families or provide stability in their homes,” Mr Davis claimed.

He also said: “And while we share the government’s view that the problem of crime has developed over many years, we completely deplore the prime minister’s dishonest attempt to rewrite history and assign blame to the leaders in the 1970s and ‘80s.

“The drug trade that has ravaged every country in this region is international in nature, devastatingly local in impact. This is a matter of fact. Playing fast and loose with our history is shameful, and beneath the dignity of his office.

“Even so, the prime minister’s attack makes no sense. The average age of people committing crimes over the last several years has been between the ages of 17-25. Those persons would not have been around in the 1970s and ‘80s. The prime minister should be careful about blaming ‘history’ for all our challenges.”