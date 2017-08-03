Teenage Murder Suspect Denied Bail

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 19-YEAR-OLD awaiting trial on a murder charge had his bail application rejected in Supreme Court yesterday.

Shawn McPhee and his lawyer Calvin Seymour appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs seeking pre-trial release ahead of McPhee’s October 10 trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

However, Crown prosecutor Maria Zancolla requested an adjournment to August 2 to prepare an affidavit in response to the application filed by McPhee.

Seymour argued his client is a fit candidate for bail as he stressed that his client maintains his innocence.

Ms Zancolla, in response, objected to bail on the seriousness of the offence and that there was no unreasonable delay in the matter which is two months away.

The judge did not grant McPhee’s request and rejected the application.

However, he can appeal the rejection to the Court of Appeal.

McPhee, and a 16-year-old, both of Nassau Village, face a charge of murder concerning the February 13, 2016 death of Cyril Cartwright.

It is alleged that the pair intentionally and unlawfully caused his death.

According to initial police reports, Cartwright was stabbed while in the area of Sumner Street following an argument with another man.

When officers arrived, they found the lifeless body of a man with multiple stab wounds in his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While McPhee’s juvenile co-accused was released on bail last year, he remains in custody at the Department of Correctional Services.