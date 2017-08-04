Minister Plans Island-Wide Clean-Up Campaign

AFTER several meetings, Environment and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira finalised on Monday a planning team with public and private partners to organise an island-wide New Providence clean-up campaign.

The Keeping OUR Bahamas Beautiful initiative will be launched on National Heroes Day, Monday, October 9 and will encompass a phased clean-up approach with the island being divided into five zones. The scope of the clean-up will involve removal of derelict vehicles, lot clearances, removal of white waste which are household appliances, and will also incorporate rodent control.

"We are determined to educate our people, enforce our laws, and constantly monitor our communities to bring about sustained change in the way our surroundings are maintained," said Mr Ferreira.

The cleanup of New Providence will be supervised by inspectorate and solid waste management staff of the Department of Environmental Health Services.

"We understand that the aesthetics of litter free communities, clean green spaces and the like will not occur overnight but we are unwavering in our efforts to make a forceful impact and invite all residents to partner with us in keeping our Bahamas beautiful," he said.

The Ministry of the Environment and Housing in the coming weeks will announce the plans for the launch of the Keeping OUR Bahamas Beautiful campaign.