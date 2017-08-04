Pm Pays Tribute To 'Nation Builder' Sir Geoffrey Johnstone

By SANNIE BROWN

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Hubert Minnis paid tribute to the late Sir Geoffrey Johnstone on Friday, lauding the former Cabinet minister as a nation builder.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Minnis extended condolences to Lady Johnstone and loved ones on behalf of himself, his wife, and the Bahamas Government.

"Sir Geoffrey was a nation-builder, who loved his country and served the Bahamas in both public and private life," the statement read.

"I express gratitude for his service to the Bahamas and to the Free National Movement."

Sir Geoffrey, 89, passed away early Friday morning.

He was a past president of the Bahamas Bar Association, and served as a partner at Higgs and Johnson from 1952 until his retirement from the firm in 1998.

Dr Minnis' statement continued: "He was a former cabinet minister and served as a Member of Parliament for 10 years. He briefly served as Leader of the Opposition. He became a longstanding and dedicated member of the Free National Movement.

"He served as Chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas and as Deputy to the Governor General. He also acted as Governor General on a number of occasions."

The statement added: "He served as non-resident Ambassador to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. He also served as an Elder at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk beginning in 1962."