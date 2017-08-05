Man On Bail For Murder Shot Dead Off East Street

A man on bail for murder is dead and another man is injured after a shooting incident off East Street on Saturday afternoon.
According to reports, shortly after 2:30pm, two men were sitting in a parked vehicle on Lily of the Valley Corner off East Street, when the occupants of a dark coloured car pulled up and shot them. One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was rushed to hospital where he remains in serious condition.
Police confirmed that the deceased was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored.
Comments
DaGoobs 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Is there some kind of vigilante force at work in Nassau, killing off criminal defendants so as to circumvent the courts and the trial process, exacting their own justice? Reminds me of a Clint Eastwood movie where this was the plot line. What we don't hear from the Police or the Attorney General is the numbers of persons arrested, charged and actually convicted for these random shootings and gun murders. So 100+ people were murdered in 2016 - how many persons were actually arrested and charged for each of those crimes and how many are still open investigations? How many of those arrested and charged for such crimes in 2016 were convicted and sentenced? How are the guns, particularly handguns, getting into this country and what are the Police and other Security Forces doing to close off these avenues?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID