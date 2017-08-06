Gardiner Into First Final With National Record

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

LONDON, England: Abaco native Steven Gardiner bolted his way into his first global final in the men's 400 metres at the 16th IAAF World Championships with a new national record.

After crossing the finish line in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Stadium as the first Bahamian to dip under the 44-second barrier, Gardiner dropped on the track in disbelief as the time of 43.89 seconds was posted. It erased his previous national record of 44.26 that he set at the inaugural Grenada Invitational in St George's, Grenada on April 8.

"It was a pretty good race. My coach made a plan to take the rounds step by step and just make it to the final and now I'm in the final," said an elated Gardiner after he took some time to recuperate, proving to his doubters that he now has the ability to run the rounds.

It would be an understatement to say that the soon-to-be 22-year-old Gardiner (he celebrates his birthday on September 12) was surprised about the time, which turned out to be the fastest qualifier for Tuesday's final at 4:50 pm EST.

Running out of lane five in the first of the three semis, Gardiner made up the stagger on Jamaican NCAA Championships runner-up Nathon Allen going on the back stretch. Like a "rubber band man", Gardiner extended his strides going through the final turn as he caught and passed American NCAA champion Fred Kerley.

On the home stretch, he stretched out his 6-feet, 2-inches frame and looked like a polished competitor as he powered towards the finish line.

In the process, Gardiner managed to pull Allen through in his personal best of 44.19 for the second automatic qualifying spot and the second fastest time. Kerley also got in as one of the two fastest losers. But the night belonged to Gardiner, who will finally get to clash with South African world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, who he was originally scheduled to face off in the semis

Coming into the meet with a season's best of 43.62, van Niekerk's time of 44.22 in a heat two victory sealed his chance to defend his world title as the third fastest qualifier.

More surprisingly, American LaShawn Merritt got left out of a lane in the final after the two-time former world champion (2009 and 2013), who was runner-up in the last Worlds, could only muster a seventh place finish in 45.52 for 20th place overall.

For Gardiner, it's all about getting ready to lead the charge for Team Bahamas before Shaunae Miller-Uibo gets set for her attempt for the rare 200/400 double.

"I just have to hydrate, rest and then be ready to go again on Tuesday," said Gardiner of the much anticipated final.

He will run out of lane four ahead of Abdalelah Harqun of Qatar (in three) with Kerley in two, Allen in five, van Niekerk in six, Botswana's Isaac Makwala in seven, Jamaica's Denish Gaye in eight and Botswana's Baboloki Thebe in nine.

In the meantime, Gardiner has fulfilled one of his goals and that is to reach the 43-second barrier.

"I feel really good. I am thankful for my coach. He just told me to go out there and do like we do in practice and that's what I did. Thanks to him," said Gardiner, who admitted that he made some great sacrifices in changing his training site and coach to get to this point.

Does he have anything left in the tank for Tuesday? He sure hopes so.

"With the great competition out there, I just have to go and there and just go. Whatever happens, happens."

One of the competitors he will have to be concerned about is van Niekiek, who became the new kid on the block when he smashed the world record, running an impressive 43.03 out of lane eight at the Olympic Games last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

They would have met in the semis, but a change pulled them apart for the final.

"Whoever changed it, thank you," van Niekerk admitted. "I would have had to have run a 43.8 to have qualified. I was surprised [about the change] as well. It didn't come from the South African team, not at all."

Now that he's in, van Niekiek said the showdown will begin.

On Monday, Miller-Uibo will run the semis of the women's 400m out of lane five in the first of three heats. She is seeking a rematch with defending champion American Allyson Felix, whom she upset at the Olympics last year in Rio. The final is scheduled for Wednesday at 4:50pm EST.

Also on Monday, Auburn University senior Teray Smith will contest the first round of the men's 200m, running out of lane two in the first of seven heats at 1:30 pm EST.

The semis are on Wednesday with the final scheduled for Thursday.