Bishop Ellis: Gibson Shown No Respect

By NICO SCAVELLA
Tribune Staff Reporter
BISHOP Neil C Ellis has lamented the “inhumanity” shown to former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson before his recent arraignment, claiming that the former MP’s treatment was inconsistent with the concept of “basic respect for human dignity”.
Bishop Ellis, in a pastoral letter to members of the Mount Tabor Church, regretted Gibson being made by police to “hop” up the steps of the Magistrate’s Court complex for his arraignment despite suffering an injury “which required the aid of crutches for support”.
Bishop Ellis’ letter was in reference to the former national insurance and labour minister’s arraignment in a Magistrate’s Court last Thursday on 36 bribery and extortion-related charges.
Before his arraignment, Gibson had voluntarily presented himself to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) on Wednesday to assist officers with an ongoing investigation.
Gibson’s attorney, Anthony McKinney, QC, has reportedly said his client injured his foot during a recent boating trip and that his limping was “not the result of any brutality”.
The next day, after he was taken to Magistrate’s Court, Gibson reportedly got out of a police car using crutches. He reportedly used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.
A short time later Gibson left the station in handcuffs and no crutches. With the assistance of officers, Gibson limped and hopped his way up the stairs to court. He was later seen using the walking aides while at the Supreme Court for his bail hearing.
In his letter, Bishop Ellis, senior pastor of Mount Tabor Church, noted it was “painful” to watch the arraignment of a man he said is a “faithful member” of the Mount Tabor congregation.
The politician’s wife, Pastor Jackie Gibson, is also an active member of Mount Tabor.
Charging that the “laws of man” can only be just “when they conform with the laws of God and are enforced with basic respect for human dignity,” Bishop Ellis called on “all relevant authorities” to “question whether the manner in which Mr Gibson was handled was consistent with this principle.”
“I am aware that Mr Gibson was called in for questioning by the police,” Bishop Ellis said. “I am advised that just prior to this he suffered an injury which required the aid of crutches for support. The videos I saw show that while being escorted by several officers to his arraignment, Mr Gibson was made to abandon his crutches in order to be handcuffed behind his back.
“Observers report and video affirms that he limped along the street and literally hopped up the steps to the level of the court.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances . . . and Mr Gibson’s long-standing service to multiple sectors of our community and the nation itself, I have struggled mightily to understand what risk was being protected against that required the measure of inhumanity shown to Mr Gibson,” Bishop Ellis, who noted he was out of the country, wrote.
“We are well served to be guided always by the simple admonition of St Paul to the Galatians that we are to ‘do unto others as we would have them do unto us.’ This simple concept is so powerful that it is central to our shared values of civility. Any breach of this basic Christian principle, especially in the exercise of public duty, can result in serious and long lasting negative consequences for our nation.”
Last week, Official Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis expressed outrage at the circumstances surrounding Gibson’s arraignment, and noted Progressive Liberal Party supporters will be asked to “come together shortly to demonstrate our contempt for these inhumane actions.”
Comments
realfreethinker 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
So where was this clown when Sen Bostwick,and senator Fred Ramsey were hancuffed and taken to court. Oops my bad they were FNMs. Carry your big cut Ellis. Rank hypocrasy.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Another fooking charlatan. Man of God my ass
Honestman 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Man of ass, my God.
TalRussell 4 hours, 23 minutes ago
Comrade Bishop Neil C Ellis cannot be faulted for his having lamented of the public display former Cabinet Minister Shane was subjected to on his way his recent court arraignment, But the Bishop's claim may have been but his first public expression and is inconsistent with his years silence when it comes to the much too often public showcasing that many others have been subjected to by policeman's court escorts. It's not like the good Bishop does not have a TV or reads the newspapers? And, by Shane's own lawyer's account - he was 'spared' and not subjected to a policeman's 'whip ass' while in policeman's station lockup. In the end the mindset of the political bosses in power are what is really being showcased and it also happened under all former PLP and red shirts administrations. OJ did not go to jail for taking his stuff back. He went to jail for his past deeds. I guess you can say OJ, left bad taste in mouths many people?
licks2 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
OJ went to jail for armed robbery. . .not for his past deeds. . .he was tried for killing his wife. . .set free. . .retried and found liable and charged!! He was out and walking around after his legitimate trials. . .then he robbed persons who bought his stuff and he went to get them back because the buyers did not pay him for them! You are too old to talk so dang stupid at times!
TalRussell 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Comrade. I and millions others believe that the Vegas robbery case against OJ was bogus justice.The irony is OJ was acquitted of the crime of a double homicide that he was guilty of and he was convicted of a stupidity robbery crime he stupidly innocent of. Nine years in jail for being stupid is a crime in itself?
concernedcitizen 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Tal ,,innocent ,,the whole thing was recorded ,,including OJ saying "nobody f ,,king move and give me my f,,,king stuff back " never did he say to his boys , put down your guns .OJ had the guy selling it so he would not have to pay his civil judgement ,,theef theef from theef ,,God laugh
ThisIsOurs 30 minutes ago
All true, but I believe Tal is also right, his 20 year sentence was payback for the murder they believed he committed and got away with
Tarzan 0 minutes ago
You and millions of others believe the world is flat as well. That does not make it so.
DillyTree 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
When Mr. Shane Gibson shows the Bahamian people some respect, maybe he'll get some in return. Bishop Ellis should be ashamed himself for hanging Gibson's criminal behaviour on the people and not on Mr. Gibson himself. Doesn't the Bible teach anything about taking responsibility for one's actions?
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Bishop Ellis is spot on with his views.
I would like to see what the commentary on this forum will entail if these charges do not stick and if these gentlemen are exonerated...especially given they appear to be convicted in the public forum already.
I would like to know what the 3-7 FNM commentators, inclusive of J.Moss through his fake accounts, will explain to The Bahamian people when the enormous costs of pursuing these gentleman are saddled onto the tax payers... especially if these cases are unsuccessful.
Surely when VAT increases, the astronomical costs added to the AG's office within the last few weeks has to be included in the justification.
licks2 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
You know and I know that they gern ta jail. . .only PLP lawyers are trying the case in public. . .Davis, Mortimer, Munroe and Gomez. . .but however you try to spin this one. . .you and I know that them crooks gern st8 ta jail!!
concernedcitizen 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
As corrupt as we are they may go free ,after some judges get paid , but innocent ,,no way
jackbnimble 1 hour, 1 minute ago
And I would like to see the commentary if the charges DO stick!
That should make the conversation very interesting.
PastorTroy 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
This blind pimp needs ST(EFF)U! This is politics 'sir', not religion, this is our fault, we give these snake oil salesmen/women too much attention. The fact this man (Ellis) is profiting from a debunked colonialist doctrine, raping the wealth of the poor, uninformed/uneducated Bahamians should render his comment nil. But let us be honest here, sometimes, unfortunately, you are judged by the company you keep, in this case not so. #THEIVES!
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
Thats the spirit. condemn the church since your views do not align with the Bishop..LOL while your at it remove the christian values from the preamble of the constitution.
realfreethinker 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
The church and the bishop should be condemned
PastorTroy 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
That's pure ASSumption on your part, my views do not 'align' with neither. ST(EFF)U you PLP whoremonger!
licks2 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Fernander, Gomez and Ellis. . .next we will hear from McPhee. . .and them two who names start wit P and B! The PLP big guns in the churches. . .their lawyers, preachers and politicians pleading with the people but they cannot get anyone to "check for them". . .that party IS dead dead. . .ITS THE PEOPLES' TIME!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Neil Ellis is no more a Bishop than many of the Catholic Bishops around the world who like to play with little .......... Oh well, you get the picture!
CatIslandBoy 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
There is nothing political about these 3 former government officials being charged. It is all about being criminals. Maybe Gibson's arraignment could have been handled with a little more sensitivity, if he was truly suffering from physical limitations. It is possible that Mr. Gibson could be declared Not Guilty by a Jury, but that doesn't mean he is innocent. Let's be real. I don't know how any Bahamian believes that many of these guys go into parliament with a few thousand dollars in assets, but a few years later they are suddenly millionaires. Every dollar of kickback, or bribery, or extortion, is another dollar added to the deficit.
jackbnimble 53 minutes ago
I get the not rush to judgment that the church promotes - after all none of us are without sin but Mr. Gibson has put himself in this position and by that I mean the appearance of corruption, starting with the rumours of kickbacks he was getting while Minister of Housing, the Anna Nicole saga that cost him his post.as Minister of Immigration... and then he comes back and now this.
I would have stepped down and not returned after the first very embarrassing scandal.
There is an appearance of corruption with the PLP and most notably with Mr. Gibson and a few others.
Usually if someone is innocent these things do not stick. I find it interesting that so many have this impression of him. Prosecution of persecution.... only time will tell.
banker 36 minutes ago
Jeezus -- you leave the Bahamas just fer a minute, and da ting you bin wishin' for most of the last 15 years happens -- corrupt PLP's in irons doing da Bank Lane shuffle -- AND I MISSED IT !! I would have paid to see it. My smilin' face would be front and center, and if he were in spittin' range, he would not only have been hobbling, but he would be wiping goober offa his face.
If he ends up in Fox Hill, I will be sending him soap, just for the entertainment value when it slips out on the floor and he has to bend over to pick it up. Of course, being a PLP, he prolly is used ta bending ova for someone.
ThisIsOurs 33 minutes ago
Does anyone know if Bishop Ellis ever preached a sermon against bribery, extortion or corruption in politics over the past five years? I'm shocked to learn Gibson was on the church board
DEDDIE 9 minutes ago
I do support the FNM in it effort to stamp out corruption but I always hated the parade that takes place on the way to magistrate court. I hated it even more when a group of my workers on the way to the bank was arrested for a marijuana joint in the vehicle. Even though one of them own up to it, they all spend the weekend in jail and was paraded before the cameras. The magistrate at the end of the day allow them all to go free. Persons should only be filmed after a conviction.
