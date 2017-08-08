Drugs Worth $600,000 Seized In Grand Bahama

POLICE in Grand Bahama seized more than $600,000 worth of drugs during separate incidents last week.

According to a report from police, shortly after 11am on Thursday, August 3, Drug Enforcement Unit officers acting on information went to a residence on Ponce de Leon Drive where a large quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered. A 35-year-old woman was arrested.

The amount of suspected marijuana found in the home is 50 pounds with an estimated street value of $50,000, police said.

In the second incident, shortly before 4pm last Friday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers while on patrol in the McLean’s Town area, discovered a number of crocus type bags in bushes, which all contained suspected marijuana and a tar looking substance suspected to be hash oil. No arrest was made in this matter.

The estimated amount of suspected marijuana is 310lbs with an estimated street value of $310,000.

The estimated weight of the hash oil is 56lbs with an estimated street value of $280,000.

Meanwhile, police also arrested ten Haitian men following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine and marijuana during a joint law enforcement operation in Inagua on Sunday.

According to a report from police, shortly after midnight, US Coast Guard officials handed a Haitian vessel that they intercepted in waters just off Inagua over to local police, immigration and defence force officers.

During a search of the vessel, two kilos of cocaine along with 15 pounds of marijuana were found. Ten Haitian crew members of the vessel were subsequently taken into custody.

Investigations into these matters are continuing.