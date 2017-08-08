Four Dead After Two Traffic Accidents

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FOUR people are dead - three of them from Grand Bahama - following two separate recent traffic accidents, police reported.

The three Grand Bahama victims died on Monday during an accident shortly after 1pm on East Sunrise Highway and Gedney Drive involving a 2006 GMC Sierra and a silver coloured Nissan Tilda.

The occupants in the Nissan were all injured. One female passenger, 76, died at the scene while all other passengers were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where two other persons later died from their injuries.

The lone male driver in the 2006 GMC Sierra received minor injuries and was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Meanwhile, Lashanda Percentie, the niece of former National Security Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt who was hospitalised following a tragic car accident last week, has died.

Mrs Percentie, 36, was driving in her vehicle on Carmichael Road on July 31 when she lost control of her car and crashed into a concrete wall, according to police reports.

Her condition was previously listed as critical, and doctors did not expect her to live. She died in hospital on Saturday, according to a police report.

Mrs Percentie, an immigration officer, lived with Mrs Pratt before her marriage a year ago.

Last week, someone hearing of a pending death in the family assumed it was Mrs Pratt and without checking, put the news out on social media that the former deputy prime minister was in fact dead.

Mrs Pratt, alive and well, has since denied those erroneous reports.

Police have urged motorists to drive with care and attention, use seat belts and adhere to the speed limit.

Investigations continue.

