Opposition Leader Warns Of Lawsuits Over Plp Arrests

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said there are plans to file civil lawsuits against the government over investigations involving former PLP members of Parliament.
He admitted that these legal challenges could be “hurting” the PLP, but insisted “more damage” is being done to the country.
“They may think that they’re hurting the PLP,” Mr Davis said yesterday in an interview, which aired on Our News. “Yes, while they may be hurting the PLP, they are doing more damage to the country.
“From my advice from lawyers ... I am also being advised that civil lawsuits will be taken out against the government.”
Mr Davis said the party has been getting calls from people in the region who have voiced concerns over whether The Bahamas has been reduced to a “banana republic”.
This comes the day after Bishop Neil C Ellis lamented the “inhumanity” shown to former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson before his recent arraignment, claiming that the former MP’s treatment as he was led into court was inconsistent with the concept of “basic respect for human dignity”.
Bishop Ellis, in a pastoral letter to members of the Mount Tabor Church, regretted Gibson being made by police to “hop” up the steps of the Magistrate’s Court complex for his arraignment despite suffering an injury “which required the aid of crutches for support.”
Bishop Ellis’ letter was in reference to the former national insurance and labour minister’s arraignment in a Magistrate’s Court last Thursday on 36 bribery and extortion-related charges.
Before his arraignment, Gibson had voluntarily presented himself to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) last Wednesday to assist officers with an ongoing investigation.
Gibson’s attorney, Anthony McKinney, QC, has reportedly said his client injured his foot during a recent boating trip and that his limping was “not the result of any brutality.”
The next day, after he was taken to Magistrate’s Court, Gibson reportedly got out of a police car using crutches. He reportedly used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.
A short time later Gibson left the station in handcuffs and no crutches. With the assistance of officers, Gibson limped and hopped his way up the stairs to court. He was later seen using the walking aides while at the Supreme Court for his bail hearing.
In his letter, Bishop Ellis, senior pastor of Mount Tabor Church, noted it was “painful” to watch the arraignment of a man he said is a “faithful member” of the Mount Tabor congregation.
The politician’s wife, Pastor Jackie Gibson, is also an active member of Mount Tabor.
Last week, Mr Davis expressed outrage at the circumstances surrounding Gibson’s arraignment, and noted Progressive Liberal Party supporters will be asked to “come together shortly to demonstrate our contempt for these inhumane actions”.
