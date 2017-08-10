Crown Discontinues Prosecution In Drive-By Murder Case

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

PROSECUTORS produced a written directive from the Attorney General's Office requesting that proceedings be discontinued against a man accused of a fatal shooting that occurred more than three years ago.

Edlin Severe, 24, was on trial before Senior Justice Vera Watkins on a murder charge concerning the January 2, 2014 shooting death of Deon Brown.

Prosecutor Denard Brown presented the nolle prosequi (no prosecution order) yesterday.

While Severe was discharged, he was informed that the Attorney General's Office could bring the case against him again at any time in the Supreme Court.

Brown and other men were gathered in the parking lot of Salem Union Baptist Church, when a champagne-coloured car pulled up and the two rear seat passengers opened fire on the crowd.

Prosecutors alleged that Severe was the driver of the car.

Severe stood accused of being concerned with the gunmen but they were not before the court when the case commenced last Tuesday.

The jury had been excused for legal discussions shortly after the prosecution's opening address.

Eleanor Albury represented Severe who had been on remand since 2014.