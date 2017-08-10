Not An Appy Listener...

EDITOR, The Tribune.

This past week was an interesting one on to all accounts.

A morning talk show host who comes on at 9am who I now nick-name Mr Apps as he believes an App can make you grow hair on a bald head landscape let alone get a woman over 50 pregnant! With all this, is The Bahamas more efficient? Hell No!

There is an insert at the opening of his show which runs down persons over 50 when persons over 50 are the life-blood of our economy and society.

Oops was it a slip of the tongue or an insert for a promotional purpose - absolutely No to the Nassau Speed week concept let alone the building of a Racing Circuit. It will cost millions it will lose thousands and will not attract the visitors who will be essential to the viability.

Fortunately, the PLP stalled the project although they were talking about building a Racing Circuit - God help us if they did that.

What was good then is no longer viable... that would have been another one of those million losses!

The talk show host middle of the day who got oh so hot under the cover over the verification exercise. He called the Union Leaders names and interesting in today’s newspaper he estimates that as much as $80 million a year could be effectively saved through this process. Didn’t we have to verify for the new NIB smart card? Come off it.

The final host partly pre-noon and after who got hot because officials have to swear allegiance to the Queen of The Bahamas. If the public truly knew Constitutional Civics there would be no need to get so up tight.

Prime Ministers’ Press Spokesperson - oops he really put his foot in the issue with the Bahamas Christian Council - guy all they were trying to do is find the lot they were to be granted back when Rev C B Moss was president what some 12-15 years ago. They didn’t ask for land, sir. PM we should not be giving them land anyway – for what?

Albany and BEC/BP&L - was there a RFP to supply new generators or plant or was it a private BP&L RFP only open to a select group of people?

If Albany sent their response to the OPM, then PM Christie ma brother that seems to have been the wrong place to deliver the proposal.

Cost of Electricity - this summer it seems BP&L will be charging us the max fuel surcharge as they are using the stand-by generators which use diesel - thanks BP&L!

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

August 4, 2017.