Trio Face Court Over $3 Million Holiday Drug Bust

THREE men were remanded to prison on Friday afternoon following their initial Magistrate’s Court appearance concerning a recent multi-million dollar marijuana seizure on the Emancipation Day holiday.

Brandon Adderley, 25, Devon Culmer, 37 and Perry Miller, 46, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt facing eight drug related charges- two counts each of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, importation of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply – stemming from an arrest on August 7 in Andros.

It is alleged that the trio, being concerned together, plotted to import into The Bahamas and were found with a quantity of dangerous drugs – Indian Hemp.

All three accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

According to initial police reports, around 4.30pm on Emancipation Day, a team of officers from the North Andros Division went to an area in Fresh Creek, where they saw a go-fast boat that appeared to have run aground.

The officers conducted a search of the nearby bushes, where they uncovered 78 large packages containing nearly 3,202 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value for the drugs is $3.2 million.

Three men were arrested in connection with the find.

Allen Emmanuel, defence attorney for Miller, asked that a status hearing be fixed to allow the prosecution to review the case as he claimed his client was innocent.

“He’s a fisherman and he broke down in Fresh Creek. His crew is not here. He has nothing to do with this matter and I don’t know why he’s before this court. He doesn’t even know these other gentlemen,” the lawyer stressed.

Police prosecutor Insp Claudette McKenzie and the court agreed to a status hearing for August 17 at 12noon for a report on the complaint made by the attorney.

In the interim, Miller and the remaining accused were remanded to the Department of Correctional Services.

Adderley and Culmer have retained attorney Nathan Smith to defend them.